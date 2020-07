Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Great condo for lease in Beau Chene located in Blue Ribbon School District. 2 Bedroom, plus loft with 2 full baths. No carpet. Travertine throughout living area, bamboo and wood floors in bedrooms and loft area. 1BR/Ba up and 1BR/Ba down. W/D connections. New deck in rear yard. Beautiful vaulted ceiling with corner fireplace in living area. Updated kitchen with lots of cabinets. New sliding glass door overlooks rear yard and marina. Community pool. Water/Sewer/Trash included in rent.