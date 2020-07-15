105 WESTMINSTER Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Newly renovated and updated, this spacious home features 4 bdrms and 3 bathrooms. 2 master suites with new ensuite bathrooms, attached 2 car garage, large fenced yard and 2 storage sheds. Modern white and gray finishes throughout. Cathedral ceiling and open living area. Kitchen w/ white cabinets, granite & new SS appliances. Central AC, corner fireplace, big closets, new tile through the main living areas & new carpet in the bedrooms. Easy access to I-12, schools, shopping & restaurants.