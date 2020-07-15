All apartments in St. Tammany County
Last updated May 23 2020 at 10:21 AM

105 WESTMINSTER Drive

105 Westminster Dr · (985) 710-1728
Location

105 Westminster Dr, St. Tammany County, LA 70460

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,725

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2212 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly renovated and updated, this spacious home features 4 bdrms and 3 bathrooms. 2 master suites with new ensuite bathrooms, attached 2 car garage, large fenced yard and 2 storage sheds. Modern white and gray finishes throughout. Cathedral ceiling and open living area. Kitchen w/ white cabinets, granite & new SS appliances. Central AC, corner fireplace, big closets, new tile through the main living areas & new carpet in the bedrooms. Easy access to I-12, schools, shopping & restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 WESTMINSTER Drive have any available units?
105 WESTMINSTER Drive has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 105 WESTMINSTER Drive have?
Some of 105 WESTMINSTER Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 WESTMINSTER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
105 WESTMINSTER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 WESTMINSTER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 105 WESTMINSTER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Tammany County.
Does 105 WESTMINSTER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 105 WESTMINSTER Drive offers parking.
Does 105 WESTMINSTER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 WESTMINSTER Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 WESTMINSTER Drive have a pool?
No, 105 WESTMINSTER Drive does not have a pool.
Does 105 WESTMINSTER Drive have accessible units?
No, 105 WESTMINSTER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 105 WESTMINSTER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 WESTMINSTER Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 WESTMINSTER Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 105 WESTMINSTER Drive has units with air conditioning.
