3 bedroom apartments
153 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Oak Hills Place, LA
Perkins - Highland
1 Unit Available
11554 Rue De Tonti
11554 Rue De Tonti, Oak Hills Place, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2233 sqft
Large Beautiful home in Iberville Terrace Subd. 11554 Rue De Tonti Ready to Move-In! - Must see this Beautiful home that has fresh paint on walls and exterior. Rent is $1800.00 and the deposit is $1800.00. Around 2233 square feet.
Perkins - Highland
1 Unit Available
1253 E. Stanwick Place
1253 East Stanwick Place, Oak Hills Place, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2050 sqft
1253 E. Stanwick Place Available 09/04/20 DID NOT FLOOD! THE STREET WHERE NOTHING HAPPENS JUST OFF BLUEBONNET - This street should be private since it is only one block long and has pristine homes that make perfect sense for living.
Perkins - Highland
1 Unit Available
1262 E. Stanwick Place
1262 East Stanwick Place, Oak Hills Place, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2911 sqft
1262 E. Stanwick - This home is located off of Bluebonnet. It has a separate living room, dining room, and den. It has a double garage with storage. The living room has a f/p with lots of built-ins and is open to the formal dining area.
Perkins - Highland
1 Unit Available
866 WEST LAKEVIEW DR
866 West Lakeview Drive, Oak Hills Place, LA
DROPPED RENT $300. Large Lake Front OAK HILLS Subdivision - OLOL (4MI), LSU (7MI), L'AUBERGE CASINO (5MI) - This home is set in a quiet neighborhood with a picturesque lake view setting.
Perkins - Highland
1 Unit Available
1772 Manor Oak Dr.
1772 Manor Oak Drive, Oak Hills Place, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1500 sqft
3 BR/ 2 BA house in Oak Hills Area! Perkins/Bluebonnet $1395/mo! - iF you want to be close to Perkins Rowe, Hospitals, restaurants and new offices this is the house with little maintenance on your part.
Mayfair
54 Units Available
The Park On Bluebonnet
8008 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1348 sqft
Luxurious units include bath tub, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and ice maker. Community features 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill and pool. Located to parks, restaurants and entertainment.
South Baton Rouge
36 Units Available
Tuscany Villas
10732 S Mall Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,334
1223 sqft
Units feature laundry, carpet and recent renovations. Community includes a gym, internet access, parking, a pool and an internet cafe. Located on S. Mall Dr., close to lots of shopping options.
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
53 Units Available
Citiscape at Essen
5010 Mancuso Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,194
1169 sqft
Brilliant Baton Rouge apartments in a friendly complex. Recently renovated units boast carpets, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Alarm system, internet access, swimming pool and fire pit. Just north of Interstate 10.
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
6 Units Available
The Gates At Citiplace
2500 Gates Cir, Inniswold, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1573 sqft
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors, in-suite laundry, granite counters, and fireplace. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, guest suites, and sports courts. Great location near IHOP, BREC Industriplex Park. Short drive to Baton Rouge.
Mayfair
1 Unit Available
9329 Boone Ave.
9329 Boone Drive, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1611 sqft
9329 Boone Ave. Available 07/10/20 3 Bedroom House off Staring Lane! - Directions: Staring between Highland and Perkins turn to Boone Drive/Santa Rosa subdivision, house on left. Subdivision: Santa Rosa 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 1,611 SQ.FT.
South Burbank
1 Unit Available
10136 Bonnet Cove
10136 Bonnet Cove Ave, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
10136 Bonnet Cove Available 07/24/20 3BR 3BA Small Gated Community off of Burbank - CHIC TOWNHOME IN SMALL GATED COMMUNITY. BOOMING AREA WITH LOTS OF NEW DEVELOPMENTS. CONVENIENT TO LSU, MALL OF LA AND GREAT RESTAURANTS.
South Burbank
1 Unit Available
10126 Bonnet Cove
10126 Bonnet Cove Ave, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1800 sqft
10126 Bonnet Cove Available 07/17/20 Spacious 3BR 3BA off Burbank and Bluebonnet - CHIC TOWNHOME IN SMALL GATED COMMUNITY. BOOMING AREA WITH LOTS OF NEW DEVELOPMENTS. CONVENIENT TO LSU, MALL OF LA AND GREAT RESTAURANTS.
Perkins - Highland
1 Unit Available
13431 Briargrove Ave
13431 Briargrove Avenue, Village St. George, LA
Home near Siegen - This great home has been updated and is move-in ready! Conveniently located off of Perkins Rd and Siegen Lane and convenient to shopping, restaurants, and I10! The home comes with a dishwasher, fridge and range.
Perkins - Highland
1 Unit Available
1887 Peck
1887 Peck Drive, Village St. George, LA
Siegen & Perkins - This home is located in Village St. George Subdivision. It has a nice fenced backyard and single carport with outside storage and washer/dryer connection.
South Burbank
1 Unit Available
9736 Summer Glenn
9736 Summer Glen Avenue, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2 weeks free rent with 13 month lease! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Baton Rouge.
Perkins - Highland
1 Unit Available
1124 Knollhaven Dr.
1124 Knollhaven Drive, Village St. George, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1492 sqft
1124 Knollhaven Dr. Available 08/15/20 3 Bedroom House off Perkins near Pecue Available Mid July! - Directions: PERKINS TO BROOKHOLLOW - RIGHT AT FIRST STREET, LEFT ON KNOLLHAVEN Subdivision: BROOKHOLLOW GLEN 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 1,492 SQ.FT.
Perkins - Highland
1 Unit Available
13751 Gentilly Court
13751 Gentilly Court, Village St. George, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1304 sqft
13751 Gentilly Court - Located in Perkins Village off Perkins by Pecue Lane.. Across street from BREC park. This 1304 sq.
South Baton Rouge
1 Unit Available
1253 Springlake
1253 Springlake Drive, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1700 sqft
1253 Springlake Available 08/01/20 1253 Springlake - Off Bluebonnet, 1700 sq.
Perkins - Highland
1 Unit Available
13332 JOLISSAINT DR
13332 Jolissaint Drive, Village St. George, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1660 sqft
Move-in-ready, updated home near Siegen and Perkins. Spacious, open floor plan with living room, dining, and kitchen all open in one space! Makes for great entertaining! Features an additional formal dining/living room.
South Burbank
1 Unit Available
413 Winterhaven Dr
413 Winterhaven Boulevard, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1548 sqft
UPDATED 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home in Westhaven Subdivision. Open floor plan with high ceilings and lots of natural light. Wood Laminate floors in Living Room and Hallway. NEW carpet in bedrooms. FRESHLY PAINTED.
Perkins - Highland
1 Unit Available
1522 Briarrose Drive
1522 Briarrose Drive, Village St. George, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1682 sqft
3 Bedroom House Newly updated off Siegen and Perkins ! - Directions: Siegen Ln to Briar Hollow Ave., turn left on Briarrose. Subdivision: Quail Ridge 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 1,682 SQ.FT. RENT: $ 1,500.00 SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,500.
South Burbank
19 Units Available
Indigo Park
11959 Nicholson Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,306
1483 sqft
Modern community with luxury amenities including a salt water pool, 24-hour fitness center and theater room. Apartments offer designer lighting and gourmet kitchens, along with lake views in some units.
Jefferson - Drusilla
11 Units Available
Cypress Park
10318 Celtic Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1261 sqft
Discover Cypress Park Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, a lush oasis tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city. At Cypress Park, you can surround yourself with the warm and friendly atmosphere of home.
Jefferson - Drusilla
12 Units Available
Tapestry Bocage
7857 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,534
1305 sqft
Tapestry Bocage brings modern upscale apartment living to one of the most dynamic and active areas of Baton Rouge. Introducing 124 beautifully cultivated apartment residences to the walkable and well-connected Bocage neighborhood.
