Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:14 PM

47 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Walker, LA

Last updated June 12 at 06:56pm
25 Units Available
Creekside Crossing
30100 Walker North Rd, Walker, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1273 sqft
Sidney Hutchinson Park and Livingston Square Shopping Center are both convenient to this community. Amenities include a resort-style pool, on-site playground and grilling areas. Apartments feature track lighting, oversized garden soaking tubs and private balconies/patios.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
29792 Park St
29792 Park St, Walker, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1560 sqft
- Precious cottage style home that did NOT flood with an incredibly convenient location to the interstate, Walker schools, and everything Walker has to offer.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
24111 Chateau de Chene Dr.
24111 Chateau De Chene Dr, Walker, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1724 sqft
Move-In Ready Townhome in Walker! - The New Orleans style town home features walk in closets, large master bath, vaulted ceilings in master, tile flooring in the breakfast area. Features 3 bed/2.
Results within 1 mile of Walker
Last updated June 12 at 06:22pm
$
24 Units Available
The Palms at Juban Lakes
11020 Buddy Ellis Rd, Denham Springs, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1296 sqft
A newly constructed luxury community. On-site amenities include grilling area, dog park, 1-acre lake and a designer pool with a tanning ledge. Homes feature gourmet kitchens, separate dining areas, and washers and dryers.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Village at Juban Lakes
11000 Buddy Ellis Rd, Denham Springs, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,076
1079 sqft
Homes feature stainless steel appliances, espresso cabinetry, and elegant crown molding. Tenants get access to a resort-style pool, sand volleyball court, and dog park. Minutes from I-12. Close to Juban Crossing for convenient shopping.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11124 Maxwell Drive
11124 Maxwell Drive, Livingston County, LA
- (RLNE5851452)

Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
25684 Buffwood Street
25684 Buffwood Street, Livingston County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1900 sqft
Trendy, 1900 square foot, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Woodland Crossing Subdivision, Walker, Louisiana. This home has an open floor plan living/kitchen/nook.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
26633 Evangeline Trace
26633 Evangeline Trace Boulevard, Livingston County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1649 sqft
Like new and energy efficient, this DSLD homes' Lacrosse IV A plan offers a 3 bedroom, 2 full bath open/split design loaded with special?features and amenities around every corner! 3cm full slab granite counter tops in baths, beautiful birch

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
26394 Bobby Gill Rd.
26394 Bobby Gill Rd S, Livingston County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1680 sqft
Great rental home in Denham Springs! Spacious split floor plan home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, granite counter tops in the kitchen, master en suite bath with his and her vanity sink, separate shower, garden tub and walk-in closet! Backyard is also
Results within 5 miles of Walker
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
43 Units Available
Springs at Juban Crossing
10077 Juban Crossing Blvd, Denham Springs, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,427
1368 sqft
Garden-style community with luxury apartments featuring designer-inspired kitchens, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Enjoy the swimming pool, clubhouse and coffee bar. Gated entrance and online rent payments.
Last updated June 12 at 06:49pm
1 Unit Available
Juban Courts
8447 Florida Blvd, Denham Springs, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1615 sqft
Welcome home to Juban Courts Condominiums in Denham Springs, Louisiana where comfort and elegance unite to create the townhome you've always imagined.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8817 Shadow Bluff
8817 Shadow Bluff Avenue, Livingston County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1394 sqft
Shadow Bluff - Home in excellent condition. Home features a large living room, breakfast area and kitchen as well as nice sized bedrooms.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
26195 Fallen Oaks Dr.
26195 Fallen Oaks Drive, Livingston County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1331 sqft
Fallen Oaks - Beautiful home located on large corner lot & completely renovated. No carpet, and brand new fixtures & finishes throughout. Large rear carport, covered patio & wooden deck in back yard. Very nice home, ready for occupancy.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13281 Hammock Rd
13281 Hammack Road, Livingston County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
- (RLNE5814515)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13301 Savannah Drive
13301 Savannah Drive, Livingston County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1589 sqft
- (RLNE5719359)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8429 Florida Blvd. #2E
8429 Florida Boulevard, Livingston County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1618 sqft
Townhome Condo in Juban Courts Condominiums 3BR/2.5 BT Large Lake View $1250.00 - 8429 Florida Blvd. 2-E is available May 1st. Must see this Large 1618 square feet condo for $1250.00 a month rent and deposit.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1618 SUNSET DR
1618 Sunset Drive, Denham Springs, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1183 sqft
Great updated rental home conveniently located near great shopping and restaurants. Home is spacious with 3 bedrooms, open kitchen and living areas, NO CARPET, and large backyard! Make your appointment to view today!
Results within 10 miles of Walker
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
24 Units Available
Live Oak Trace
7615 Magnolia Beach Rd, Denham Springs, LA
3 Bedrooms
$975
1236 sqft
Three miles from Antique Village, these homes feature walk-in closets, state-of-the-art kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a resort-inspired pool, grilling stations, and a fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 06:27pm
9 Units Available
Spring Brook
15580 George Oneal Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1386 sqft
Five spacious floor plans featuring chef-style kitchens, large garden tubs, full-size washers and dryers, and carpeting. Convenient to I-10 and I-12 for easy access to Downtown Baton Rouge.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Shenandoah
16 Units Available
Evergreen at Coursey Place
13675 Coursey Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1267 sqft
Modern apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Community includes a resort-style pool, fitness center and business center. Head to nearby Forest Community Park during free time. Easy access to I-12.
Last updated June 12 at 06:04pm
Jones Creek
23 Units Available
Ivy Park
6444 Jones Creek Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1416 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in Baton Rouge at Ivy Park Apartments.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Shenandoah
1 Unit Available
5150 Antioch Blvd
5150 Antioch Boulevard, Shenandoah, LA
Available 08/10/20 Single Family 4 Bedroom on 1/2 acre in BR! - Property Id: 299148 Excellent location! Close to everything without being in the congestion. Shopping, movies theaters, and restaurants.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central
1 Unit Available
14538 Richardson Dr.
14538 Richardson Drive, Central, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1380 sqft
3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home for Lease - This beautifully updated property features include: Open floor plan: living/dining/kitchen; kitchen equipped with granite counters with breakfast bar, new cabinets, electric range/oven, dishwasher, hood-vent;

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jones Creek
1 Unit Available
14234 Eastridge Ave.
14234 Eastridge Avenue, Shenandoah, LA
Beautiful Home! - Beautiful; Pristine home - did NOT receive any water in 2016 flood - very functional floor plan with bedroom and has a door to Master - great for office or nursery; many updates - including slab granite in master bath, tumble

