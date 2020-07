Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym pool e-payments bbq/grill accessible elevator garage parking 24hr maintenance cc payments coffee bar game room internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby media room new construction online portal package receiving pool table trash valet

Tapestry Bocage brings modern upscale apartment living to one of the most dynamic and active areas of Baton Rouge. Introducing 124 beautifully cultivated apartment residences to the walkable and well-connected Bocage neighborhood. Our luxury 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments in Bocage blend historic charm with a flair of contemporary sophistication. Compliment your lifestyle with an unparalleled experience for exquisite dining, trendy boutique shopping, services and entertaining opportunities. Relax with friends by the beautifully landscaped pool deck, gather at the resident lounge for a relaxing cup of your special blend, take your dog to the pet park in our pet friendly community, or exercise in the fitness center. Washers and Dryers included in each home. Make the best of everything life has to offer-“ Live Brilliantly…Live Bocage”