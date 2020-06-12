/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:14 PM
161 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Old Jefferson, LA
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
1 Unit Available
8157 Baringer Rd.
8157 Barringer Road, Old Jefferson, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1800 sqft
3-Bedroom Home Perfectly Suited for Your Family - For Rent in Old Jefferson Subdivision, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, zero lot line, 1800 sqft living, well maintained townhome only $1500 per month, $1500 deposit.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
1 Unit Available
7723 O'Neal Rd
7723 O'neal Road, Old Jefferson, LA
Nice 4BR HOME in a very quite neighborhood - Beautiful home with large back yard located in the back of a very quiet neighborhood close to Airline Hwy and Antioch.
1 of 32
Last updated December 7 at 06:26pm
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
1 Unit Available
16423 Woodlawn Acres Avenue
16423 Woodlawn Acres Avenue, Old Jefferson, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1388 sqft
Conveniently located 1388 square foot 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Woodlawn Acres Subdivision. This elevated home features a bonus loft perfect for office/study/game room and an open floor plan kitchen/dinning area.
Results within 1 mile of Old Jefferson
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:04pm
Jones Creek
23 Units Available
Ivy Park
6444 Jones Creek Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1416 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in Baton Rouge at Ivy Park Apartments.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:21pm
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
34 Units Available
Tapestry Long Farm
16333 Columns Way, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1324 sqft
Tapestry Long Farm is the kind of tranquil and relaxing retreat you daydream about. We’ve crafted your new Baton Rouge, luxury apartment home within Long Farm Village, a pedestrian-scaled live, work, play community.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jones Creek
1 Unit Available
14234 Eastridge Ave.
14234 Eastridge Avenue, Shenandoah, LA
Beautiful Home! - Beautiful; Pristine home - did NOT receive any water in 2016 flood - very functional floor plan with bedroom and has a door to Master - great for office or nursery; many updates - including slab granite in master bath, tumble
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Shenandoah
1 Unit Available
5623 South Alleghany Court
5623 South Allegheny Court, Shenandoah, LA
- (RLNE5719360)
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jones Creek
1 Unit Available
5513 Parkknoll Place Dr
5513 Parkknoll Place Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1936 sqft
5513 Parkknoll Place Dr Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom House off Coursey Blvd. - Directions: Jefferson Hwy to Parkforest. Right on Parkknoll, left on Parkknoll Place. Subdivision: Parkknoll Place 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 1,936 SQ.FT. RENT: $ 2,000.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
1 Unit Available
7561 Oakmount Dr.
7561 Oakmount Drive, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1800 sqft
7561 Oakmount Dr. Available 08/01/20 Compare this home to HGTV! $1375 near new Womans Hispital - Terrific home in Briarplace with 3 Br 2 baths double garage and walking trails. Beautiful granite counters and all new floors. Did not flood either.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
1 Unit Available
18549 Lake Camellia
18549 Lake Camellia Avenue, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1750 sqft
Azalea Lakes - Acadian style home located in Azalea Lakes Subdivision. Rear carport with outside storage. New tile and carpet in the bedrooms. Large open den has fireplace. Kitchen has dining/breakfast area.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Jones Creek
1 Unit Available
5146 Stumberg Lane
5146 Stumberg Lane, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1500 sqft
Available June 1st Great Schools!! 3bed/2bath-$1300 rent/$1300 security deposit Wood downstairs and carpet upstairs Refrigerator, dishwasher and stove provided- tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for yard maintenance pets welcome- no pit
1 of 12
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
1 Unit Available
17656 Lake Iris
17656 Lake Iris Avenue, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1500 sqft
Azalea Lakes - This home is located in Azalea Lakes just off Old Jefferson. It is not on the lake side, but across the street. It has a double carport and a fenced backyard. There is new tile and vinly plank throughout.
1 of 37
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Jones Creek
1 Unit Available
6212 Stumberg Ln. Unit 103
6212 Stumberg Lane, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1320 sqft
Great Condo On Stumberg! - From your covered parking spots, you will be greeted with your private, fenced courtyard. Once inside you will find fresh, neutral paint and nice flooring.
Results within 5 miles of Old Jefferson
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:32pm
Jefferson - Drusilla
11 Units Available
Cypress Park
10318 Celtic Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1261 sqft
Discover Cypress Park Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, a lush oasis tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city. At Cypress Park, you can surround yourself with the warm and friendly atmosphere of home.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:27pm
9 Units Available
Spring Brook
15580 George Oneal Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1386 sqft
Five spacious floor plans featuring chef-style kitchens, large garden tubs, full-size washers and dryers, and carpeting. Convenient to I-10 and I-12 for easy access to Downtown Baton Rouge.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:36pm
Airline/Jefferson
12 Units Available
Jefferson Arms
10390 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1250 sqft
At Jefferson Arms Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, we allow you to escape the chaos of city life.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:04pm
South Baton Rouge
6 Units Available
Siegen Calais
8363 Siegen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
905 sqft
Siegen Calais unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication in beautiful Baton Rouge, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:27pm
Jones Creek
10 Units Available
Hidden Pointe
11850 Wentling Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Hidden Pointe Apartments is an inviting apartment community nestled in the heart of South Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Mayfair
54 Units Available
The Park On Bluebonnet
8008 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1348 sqft
Luxurious units include bath tub, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and ice maker. Community features 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill and pool. Located to parks, restaurants and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:07pm
South Baton Rouge
36 Units Available
Tuscany Villas
10732 S Mall Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,334
1223 sqft
Units feature laundry, carpet and recent renovations. Community includes a gym, internet access, parking, a pool and an internet cafe. Located on S. Mall Dr., close to lots of shopping options.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
53 Units Available
Citiscape at Essen
5010 Mancuso Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,194
1169 sqft
Brilliant Baton Rouge apartments in a friendly complex. Recently renovated units boast carpets, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Alarm system, internet access, swimming pool and fire pit. Just north of Interstate 10.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Shenandoah
16 Units Available
Evergreen at Coursey Place
13675 Coursey Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1267 sqft
Modern apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Community includes a resort-style pool, fitness center and business center. Head to nearby Forest Community Park during free time. Easy access to I-12.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
$
Airline/Jefferson
2 Units Available
Devonshire
11620 Airline Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$960
1200 sqft
We are conveniently located close to everything: the best restaurants, banks, and great schools such as Woodlawn Elementary and High. Also, we're convenient to ITT Technical College and both I-10 and I-12 Interstates.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
6 Units Available
The Gates At Citiplace
2500 Gates Cir, Inniswold, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1573 sqft
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors, in-suite laundry, granite counters, and fireplace. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, guest suites, and sports courts. Great location near IHOP, BREC Industriplex Park. Short drive to Baton Rouge.