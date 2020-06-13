/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:38 AM
148 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Gardere, LA
1 of 21
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
South Burbank
1 Unit Available
7826 Antebellum Ave.
7826 Antebellum Avenue, Gardere, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1653 sqft
7826 Antebellum Ave. Available 07/22/20 3 Bedroom home off Burbank In Pelican Lakes Subdv. Community Pool & Fitness Center! - Directions: Pelican Lakes is located on Burbank Drive between Staring Lane and Lee Drive.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
South Burbank
1 Unit Available
1484 Lila St
1484 Lila St, Gardere, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1322 sqft
Be the first to live in this completely remodeled home near LSU!!! Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Baton Rouge.
1 of 18
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
South Burbank
1 Unit Available
629 Northbrook Dr.
629 Northbrook Drive, Gardere, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1613 sqft
629 Northbrook Dr. Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom House located off Burbank in Magnolia Lakes! Available July 15 - Directions: MAGNOLIA LAKES IS OFF BURBANK DR, HALF A MILE NORTHWEST OF STARING LN. THE ENTRANCE TO THE COMMUNITY IS NORTHBROOK DR.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:19am
South Burbank
1 Unit Available
7910 Bayou Fountain Ave
7910 Bayou Fountain Avenue, Gardere, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1450 sqft
Fully remodeled 3 bedroom house right off Burbank drive near starring. Kitchen has granite counter tops and brand new appliances. New paint and fixtures throughout. This house is perfect for anyone looking to be in a great location.
Results within 1 mile of Gardere
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mayfair
1 Unit Available
9329 Boone Ave.
9329 Boone Drive, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1611 sqft
9329 Boone Ave. Available 07/10/20 3 Bedroom House off Staring Lane! - Directions: Staring between Highland and Perkins turn to Boone Drive/Santa Rosa subdivision, house on left. Subdivision: Santa Rosa 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 1,611 SQ.FT.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Burbank
1 Unit Available
10136 Bonnet Cove
10136 Bonnet Cove Ave, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
10136 Bonnet Cove Available 07/24/20 3BR 3BA Small Gated Community off of Burbank - CHIC TOWNHOME IN SMALL GATED COMMUNITY. BOOMING AREA WITH LOTS OF NEW DEVELOPMENTS. CONVENIENT TO LSU, MALL OF LA AND GREAT RESTAURANTS.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Burbank
1 Unit Available
10126 Bonnet Cove
10126 Bonnet Cove Ave, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1800 sqft
10126 Bonnet Cove Available 07/17/20 Spacious 3BR 3BA off Burbank and Bluebonnet - CHIC TOWNHOME IN SMALL GATED COMMUNITY. BOOMING AREA WITH LOTS OF NEW DEVELOPMENTS. CONVENIENT TO LSU, MALL OF LA AND GREAT RESTAURANTS.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Burbank
1 Unit Available
9363 Fox Run
9363 Fox Run Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
Highland Creek - Spacious 2 story 3 bedroom home off Highland / Starring. Fabulous oak tree in backyard that offers alot of shade on the deck. Tile floors throughout, master bedroom downstairs, double garage, about 1600 sq. ft.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Burbank
1 Unit Available
9736 Summer Glenn
9736 Summer Glen Avenue, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2 weeks free rent with 13 month lease! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Baton Rouge.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Burbank
1 Unit Available
7300 Burbank Dr 17
7300 Burbank Drive, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
- (RLNE3562671)
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Baton Rouge
1 Unit Available
1253 Springlake
1253 Springlake Drive, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1700 sqft
1253 Springlake Available 08/01/20 1253 Springlake - Off Bluebonnet, 1700 sq.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
South Burbank
1 Unit Available
413 Winterhaven Dr
413 Winterhaven Boulevard, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1548 sqft
UPDATED 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home in Westhaven Subdivision. Open floor plan with high ceilings and lots of natural light. Wood Laminate floors in Living Room and Hallway. NEW carpet in bedrooms. FRESHLY PAINTED.
Results within 5 miles of Gardere
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Jefferson - Drusilla
12 Units Available
Tapestry Bocage
7857 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,534
1305 sqft
Tapestry Bocage brings modern upscale apartment living to one of the most dynamic and active areas of Baton Rouge. Introducing 124 beautifully cultivated apartment residences to the walkable and well-connected Bocage neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:48am
Airline/Jefferson
12 Units Available
Jefferson Arms
10390 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1250 sqft
At Jefferson Arms Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, we allow you to escape the chaos of city life.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
South Baton Rouge
6 Units Available
Siegen Calais
8363 Siegen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
905 sqft
Siegen Calais unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication in beautiful Baton Rouge, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:22am
Mid City
12 Units Available
Ingleside Gardens
330 Ingleside Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1093 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ingleside Gardens in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:05am
Jefferson - Drusilla
12 Units Available
Cypress Park
10318 Celtic Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1261 sqft
Discover Cypress Park Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, a lush oasis tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city. At Cypress Park, you can surround yourself with the warm and friendly atmosphere of home.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:26am
$
Old Goodwood
7 Units Available
The Patrician
5000 Claycut Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Patrician in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 11 at 10:33pm
Old South Baton Rouge
116 Units Available
The Bradshaw
3000 July St, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1043 sqft
Within walking distance to Louisiana State University. Also close to Varsity Theater, Tiger Stadium and City Park. Apartments with built-in microwaves, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Residents enjoy amenities like grab-and-go breakfasts and snacks.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
7 Units Available
Millennium Towne Center
6810 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,628
1368 sqft
Urban-style apartments with exposed ductwork, track lighting, and 10-foot ceilings. Ample property amenities, including a gym, theater, pool, and cyber cafe. Shop and dine at Towne Center at Cedar Lodge. Near I-10 and I-12.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mayfair
54 Units Available
The Park On Bluebonnet
8008 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1348 sqft
Luxurious units include bath tub, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and ice maker. Community features 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill and pool. Located to parks, restaurants and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:24am
South Baton Rouge
37 Units Available
Tuscany Villas
10732 S Mall Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,334
1223 sqft
Units feature laundry, carpet and recent renovations. Community includes a gym, internet access, parking, a pool and an internet cafe. Located on S. Mall Dr., close to lots of shopping options.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
52 Units Available
Citiscape at Essen
5010 Mancuso Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,194
1169 sqft
Brilliant Baton Rouge apartments in a friendly complex. Recently renovated units boast carpets, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Alarm system, internet access, swimming pool and fire pit. Just north of Interstate 10.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:22am
$
Airline/Jefferson
2 Units Available
Devonshire
11620 Airline Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$960
1200 sqft
We are conveniently located close to everything: the best restaurants, banks, and great schools such as Woodlawn Elementary and High. Also, we're convenient to ITT Technical College and both I-10 and I-12 Interstates.
