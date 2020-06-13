/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:02 AM
27 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Gonzales, LA
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
$
18 Units Available
Sawgrass Point
2163 S Veterans Blvd, Gonzales, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1371 sqft
Sawgrass Point is proud to be the premier luxury apartment community in Gonzales, Louisiana. When you reside with us, you get to enjoy the countless upscale amenities that make Sawgrass Point the most sought-after address in Ascension Parish.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
45 Units Available
Silver Oaks
14496 Airline Highway, Gonzales, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,442
1238 sqft
The new Silver Oaks luxury apartment homes are located in Gonzales, Louisiana nestled in the heart of Ascension Parish. We have access to some of the best schools in the Greater Baton Rouge Area, and are only 20 miles from Downtown Baton Rouge.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
55 Units Available
Legacy at 2020
2020 S Veterans Blvd, Gonzales, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1329 sqft
Legacy at 2020 is a brand new landmark of luxury living in the heart of Gonzales that reaches beyond a typical apartment living experience! Our community offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with upgraded interiors that include modern kitchens
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1021 N. Janice Ave.
1021 North Janice Avenue, Gonzales, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1620 sqft
Great Home in Gonzales - This 3 bed, 2.5 bath is modestly updated and has convenient laundry room and ample storage. Covered 2 car parking and a spacious backyard.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
910 S. Audubon Place
910 South Audubon Place Avenue, Gonzales, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1714 sqft
910 S. Audubon Place Available 06/18/20 - WONDERFUL TOWNHOME LOCATED NEAR SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, LIBRARY, AND TENNIS COURTS. 3BR/2.5 BATHS W/ 9' CEILINGS THROUGH-OUT. AT FOYER YOU HAVE A BEAUTIFUL STAIRCASE WITH WOOD TREADS AND WROUGHT IRON RAILING.
Results within 1 mile of Gonzales
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
39540 Legacy Lake Drive
39540 Legacy Lake Dr, Ascension County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1550 sqft
Must see this D.R. Horton designed, trendy, 1550 square foot, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in highly coveted Legacy Oaks Subdivision. This home features an open floor plan living/kitchen/nook.
Results within 5 miles of Gonzales
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
38035 POST OFFICE RD
38035 Post Office Road, Prairieville, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1395 sqft
Enjoy Arlington Plantation Condominiums! Just minutes from I-10 and Airline Highway. Bountiful 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Upstairs Unit 22 B, Kitchen features custom oak cabinetry, refrigerator, tile counter tops.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
38399 Silverstone Ave.
38399 Silverstone Avenue, Prairieville, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1458 sqft
38399 Silverstone Ave. Available 07/02/20 Great Home in Prairieville - Did not flood!!! Very well maintained home in Prairieville. This home is 3 bedrooms, 2 bath with a large outdoor space. Open floor plan with dining room and large living area.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12468 Legacy Hills Dr
12468 Legacy Hills Drive, Ascension County, LA
Fantastic 4 Bedroom in Dutchtown! Lease with option to purchase available! - Come and see this beautiful 4 Bedroom home on large lot in desirable Legacy Hills.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12084 Rotterdam
12084 Rotterdam Ave, Ascension County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1851 sqft
- (RLNE4854706)
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
40513 Cross Ridge Ave
40513 Cross Ridge Avenue, Ascension County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1400 sqft
3 Bedroom/2 Bath single family home for lease in Gonzales, LA - (RLNE4701146)
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12062 Rotterdam
12062 Rotterdam Avenue, Ascension County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1851 sqft
12062 Rotterdam Available 07/01/20 - Wood flooring in the living room with Fireplace and tall ceilings. Very Open Floor plan with Custom Cabinets, Island, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, raised dishwasher, gas cooktop, and sep.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13458 Orleans Dr.
13458 Orleans Drive, Ascension County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1876 sqft
- OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH CATHEDRAL CEILING IN LIVING ROOM. SPACIOUS KITCHEN, SEP. DINING AND BREAKFAST AREA. MASTER BATH HAS GARDEN TUB AND SEP. SHOWER AND TWO CLOSETS. NEW CARPET IN ALL BEDROOMS AND NEW LAMINATE IN LIVING AREA. TWO CAR GARAGE.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
38274 Silverstone
38274 Silverstone Avenue, Prairieville, LA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
- This 3br/2ba home has laminate wood flooring in the foyer, living room, hall and bedrooms. The kitchen has a center island corner sink, brick pavers for the flooring and spacious bkfst area.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
16480 Long Lake Dr
16480 Long Lake Drive, Prairieville, LA
***Available June 5th*** This beautiful house has a recently renovated kitchen with a huge eat-in Island. It has a large master suite with a huge Master bathroom and closet.
1 of 15
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
42546 Baystone Ave
42546 Baystone Drive, Ascension County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1422 sqft
42546 Baystone Ave Available 05/18/20 - This Petersburg III B Plan offers a 3 bedroom, 2 full bath open design loaded with special features around every corner! Slab granite counter tops in kitchen and baths, beautiful birch cabinets, energy
1 of 13
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
12091 Amsterdam Ave
12091 Amsterdam Avenue, Ascension County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1953 sqft
- Move in Ready New Construction Home. Open floor plan with beautiful kitchen and nice butler's pantry with glass top cabinets. The kitchen also comes with stainless appliances, gas range, and granite counter tops.
1 of 18
Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
1 Unit Available
44488 Daniel Guidry
44488 Daniel Guidry Road, Ascension County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
44488 Daniel Guidry Available 05/01/20 - Nice 3BR/2BA home with open floor plan. Kitchen has refrigerator, range, microwave, and island with raised bar. The living room has laminate wood flooring as well as in all bedrooms.
1 of 28
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
17338 Wirth Place
17338 Wirth Place Road, Ascension County, LA
Beautiful Home - Check out a virtual tour here: http://www.transported.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
40538 Sagefield Ct
40538 Sagefield Ct, Ascension County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1451 sqft
Adorable 3 bdrm 2.5 bath home in the Villas at Sagefield.
Results within 10 miles of Gonzales
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:38am
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
40 Units Available
Tapestry Long Farm
16333 Columns Way, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1324 sqft
Tapestry Long Farm is the kind of tranquil and relaxing retreat you daydream about. We’ve crafted your new Baton Rouge, luxury apartment home within Long Farm Village, a pedestrian-scaled live, work, play community.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
16522 GALLION DR
16522 Gallion Dr, Prairieville, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1461 sqft
Great Location and Great Floor Plan! You'll enjoy the 3BR/2BA home with spacious Living Room with Laminate Wood Flooring, Large Kitchen, granite counter tops, and stainless appliances. The Master Bedroom is spacious with in suite bathroom.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
17075 Barque dr
17075 Barque Ave, Prairieville, LA
17075 Barque dr Available 06/20/20 - Energy smart home offers 4 bedroom, 2 full baths open floor plan, Special features include: wood floors in living room, 3 cm full slab granite countertops in kitchen and baths, beautiful maple cabinets, ceramic
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
41145 First Colonial St.
41145 First Colonial Street, Prairieville, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1494 sqft
41145 First Colonial St - (RLNE5543187)
Similar Pages
Gonzales 2 BedroomsGonzales 3 BedroomsGonzales Apartments with BalconyGonzales Apartments with Garage
Gonzales Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGonzales Apartments with ParkingGonzales Apartments with PoolGonzales Apartments with Washer-Dryer