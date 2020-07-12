/
/
/
south baton rouge
Last updated July 12 2020 at 5:59 PM
137 Apartments for rent in South Baton Rouge, Oak Hills Place, LA
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 12:26pm
33 Units Available
Tuscany Villas
10732 S Mall Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$886
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,027
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,384
1223 sqft
Units feature laundry, carpet and recent renovations. Community includes a gym, internet access, parking, a pool and an internet cafe. Located on S. Mall Dr., close to lots of shopping options.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
7 Units Available
Siegen Calais
8363 Siegen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
695 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
905 sqft
Siegen Calais unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication in beautiful Baton Rouge, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 12:29pm
1 Unit Available
Siegen Oaks
10125 Siegen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$915
1075 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
10512 Springtree Ave
10512 Springtree Avenue, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1750 sqft
3 Bedroom Home for Rent in South Bluebonnet - Nicholson Subdivision. Great floor plan with hard wood floors, Stainless steel appliances and a great backyard overlooking the pond. More info at www.pmi-batonrouge.com OR Call 225-306-3174
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1253 Springlake
1253 Springlake Drive, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1700 sqft
1253 Springlake Available 08/01/20 1253 Springlake - Off Bluebonnet, 1700 sq.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10448 Spring Rose Ave
10448 Springrose Ave, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1604 sqft
10448 Spring Rose Ave Available 08/07/20 3BR 2BA House in Spring Lake at Bluebonnet Subdivision - This spacious unique design home with a 2 car garage and double wide driveway is perfect for families and entertaining.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2129 SPRINGTIDE DR
2129 Springridge Avenue, East Baton Rouge County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1700 sqft
Available Aug. 1, 2020; property located in Springlake at Bluebonnet Highlands. This four bedroom two bath home features an open floor plan with wood floors and gas fireplace in living area, kitchen island and separate breakfast area. 9 ft.
Results within 1 mile of South Baton Rouge
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
13 Units Available
Bristol Place
5960 Siegen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$927
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1148 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 12:28pm
$
25 Units Available
Mansions in the Park
7250 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,074
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1033 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today. Nestled in acres of beautiful trees & landscaping. Secluded location in the heart of the city offers luxury living.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
13 Units Available
The Gates At Citiplace
2500 Gates Cir, Inniswold, LA
1 Bedroom
$999
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1573 sqft
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors, in-suite laundry, granite counters, and fireplace. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, guest suites, and sports courts. Great location near IHOP, BREC Industriplex Park. Short drive to Baton Rouge.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 12:23pm
7 Units Available
Jefferson Place
7975 N Jefferson Place Circle, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1582 sqft
Look no further for great apartment home living in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, because you've found it at Jefferson Place.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7702 Jefferson Place Blvd D
7702 Jefferson Place Boulevard, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1278 sqft
7702 Jefferson Place Blvd D Available 07/15/20 2BR/2BA CONDO @ Jefferson Place close to Bocage - This 2 BR 2 BA second story unit has been very well maintained. Very clean and neutral paint colors throughout.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8321 N. Essen Heights
8321 North Essen Heights Court, Westminster, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
Cute Cottage - Updated cottage located off Essen near the interstate and OLOL Hospital. Has new counters, floors and a fresh coat of paint inside and out. Large tree shaded fenced backyard and single carport. (RLNE5769859)
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8157 Starwood Ct.
8157 Starwood Court, Gardere, LA
3 Bedrooms
$750
- (RLNE5896758)
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8155 Starwood Ct.
8155 Starwood Court, Gardere, LA
3 Bedrooms
$750
- (RLNE5896757)
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
808 Meadow Bend Unit A
808 Meadow Bend Drive, Gardere, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Gated Community Close to LSU! - Don't miss out on this wonderful unit inside of a gated complex seconds away from LSU. This location is perfect for students and or young professionals. Two Bedrooms each with its own bathroom and spacious closets.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7894 Jefferson Place Unit B
7894 Jefferson Place Boulevard, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1475 sqft
Fabulous Condo in the heart of town! - Upscale condo in park-like setting, near Whole Foods, Towne Center and an abundance of restaurants! 3 bed, 2 bath, lower level unit.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1344 Meridian Dr
1344 Meridian Dr, Gardere, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1653 sqft
Brand New Home in Pelican Lakes - Brand New Home in Pelican Lakes! Conveniently located to shopping and dining, downtown, and only 4 miles from LSU; this trendy community features a dog park, clubhouse and pool.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8556 Glenfield Drive
8556 Glenfield Drive, East Baton Rouge County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2423 sqft
8556 Glenfield Drive Available 07/24/20 4 bedroom house off Pecue near Airline - Subdivision: Woodridge Subd 4 BEDROOMS 3 BATHROOMS 2,423 SQ.FT. RENT: $ 2,300.00 SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,300.00 PET DEPOSIT: $250.
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8554 Essen Heights Ct
8554 South Essen Heights Court, Westminster, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1656 sqft
Cute Home Off of Essen Heights - You'll love this 3 bedroom 2 bath! Located off of Essen Ln, this home is in the perfect location close to great restaurants, grocery stores, and shopping. Appliances included are the fridge, range, and dishwasher.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
8120 North Essen Heights Court
8120 North Essen Heights Court, Westminster, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Newly renovated 3 Bed 2 Bath located 0.5 miles from Our Lady of the Lake Childrens Hospital and OLOL Regional Medical Center. This adorable house has easy access to both I-10 and I-12.
1 of 21
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
7826 Antebellum Ave.
7826 Antebellum Avenue, Gardere, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1653 sqft
7826 Antebellum Ave. Available 07/22/20 3 Bedroom home off Burbank In Pelican Lakes Subdv. Community Pool & Fitness Center! - Directions: Pelican Lakes is located on Burbank Drive between Staring Lane and Lee Drive.
1 of 14
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
818 Meadow Bend Dr., Apt. H
818 Meadow Bend Drive, Gardere, LA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1100 sqft
818 Meadow Bend Dr., Apt. H Available 07/15/20 2 BEDROOM UPSTAIRS CONDO IN A GATED COMMUNITY - Directions: HIGHLAND RD. TO GARDERE; RIGHT ON BURBANK; CONDOS APPROXIMATELY 1/2 MILE ON THE RIGHT OR W. LEE DR.
1 of 18
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
629 Northbrook Dr.
629 Northbrook Drive, Gardere, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1613 sqft
629 Northbrook Dr. Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom House located off Burbank in Magnolia Lakes! Available July 15 - Directions: MAGNOLIA LAKES IS OFF BURBANK DR, HALF A MILE NORTHWEST OF STARING LN. THE ENTRANCE TO THE COMMUNITY IS NORTHBROOK DR.