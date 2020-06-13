/
3 bedroom apartments
158 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Inniswold, LA
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
6 Units Available
The Gates At Citiplace
2500 Gates Cir, Inniswold, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1573 sqft
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors, in-suite laundry, granite counters, and fireplace. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, guest suites, and sports courts. Great location near IHOP, BREC Industriplex Park. Short drive to Baton Rouge.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
1 Unit Available
10015 Hillyard Ave.
10015 Hillyard Avenue, Inniswold, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1700 sqft
Jefferson Terrace - Wonderful home in great Jefferson Terrace location. This rare rental is clean and in excellent condition. Three nice size bedrooms, two full size bathrooms, spacious den formal dining area and large kitchen with breakfast area.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
1 Unit Available
10645 Woodland Oaks
10645 Woodland Oak Drive, Inniswold, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1853 sqft
3 Bedroom House off Bluebonnet and Jefferson Available Mid October.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
1 Unit Available
5148 Floynell Dr.
5148 Floynell Drive, Inniswold, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1956 sqft
LIVE AT BLUEBONNET AND I-10 WITH BIG YARD! - Great Location in Jefferson Terrace next to the school! WALK TO BLUE CROSS OFFICES, bike to Bluebonnet Blvd, enjoy the NEIGHBORHOOD PARK that has a swimming/tennis club too! 1800 SQ FT.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
1 Unit Available
10727 Danbury Dr.
10727 Danbury Drive, Inniswold, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1796 sqft
Large 3 bedroom home Located in Jefferson Terrace Available Mid March - Directions: From Airline Hwy. to Cal Rd. enter Jefferson Terrace Subdivision turn right on Danbury Dr.
Results within 1 mile of Inniswold
Last updated June 13 at 12:48am
Airline/Jefferson
12 Units Available
Jefferson Arms
10390 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1250 sqft
At Jefferson Arms Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, we allow you to escape the chaos of city life.
Last updated June 13 at 12:44am
Jones Creek
10 Units Available
Hidden Pointe
11850 Wentling Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Hidden Pointe Apartments is an inviting apartment community nestled in the heart of South Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
South Baton Rouge
6 Units Available
Siegen Calais
8363 Siegen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
905 sqft
Siegen Calais unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication in beautiful Baton Rouge, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
Last updated June 13 at 12:05am
Jefferson - Drusilla
12 Units Available
Cypress Park
10318 Celtic Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1261 sqft
Discover Cypress Park Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, a lush oasis tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city. At Cypress Park, you can surround yourself with the warm and friendly atmosphere of home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:24am
South Baton Rouge
37 Units Available
Tuscany Villas
10732 S Mall Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,334
1223 sqft
Units feature laundry, carpet and recent renovations. Community includes a gym, internet access, parking, a pool and an internet cafe. Located on S. Mall Dr., close to lots of shopping options.
Last updated June 13 at 12:22am
Airline/Jefferson
2 Units Available
Devonshire
11620 Airline Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$960
1200 sqft
We are conveniently located close to everything: the best restaurants, banks, and great schools such as Woodlawn Elementary and High. Also, we're convenient to ITT Technical College and both I-10 and I-12 Interstates.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Perkins - Highland
1 Unit Available
13751 Gentilly Court
13751 Gentilly Court, Village St. George, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1304 sqft
13751 Gentilly Court - Located in Perkins Village off Perkins by Pecue Lane.. Across street from BREC park. This 1304 sq.
Results within 5 miles of Inniswold
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Jefferson - Drusilla
12 Units Available
Tapestry Bocage
7857 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,534
1305 sqft
Tapestry Bocage brings modern upscale apartment living to one of the most dynamic and active areas of Baton Rouge. Introducing 124 beautifully cultivated apartment residences to the walkable and well-connected Bocage neighborhood.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
South Burbank
20 Units Available
Indigo Park
11959 Nicholson Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,306
1483 sqft
Modern community with luxury amenities including a salt water pool, 24-hour fitness center and theater room. Apartments offer designer lighting and gourmet kitchens, along with lake views in some units.
Last updated June 13 at 12:26am
Old Goodwood
7 Units Available
The Patrician
5000 Claycut Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Patrician in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:56am
9 Units Available
Spring Brook
15580 George Oneal Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1386 sqft
Five spacious floor plans featuring chef-style kitchens, large garden tubs, full-size washers and dryers, and carpeting. Convenient to I-10 and I-12 for easy access to Downtown Baton Rouge.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
7 Units Available
Millennium Towne Center
6810 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,628
1368 sqft
Urban-style apartments with exposed ductwork, track lighting, and 10-foot ceilings. Ample property amenities, including a gym, theater, pool, and cyber cafe. Shop and dine at Towne Center at Cedar Lodge. Near I-10 and I-12.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mayfair
54 Units Available
The Park On Bluebonnet
8008 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1348 sqft
Luxurious units include bath tub, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and ice maker. Community features 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill and pool. Located to parks, restaurants and entertainment.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
52 Units Available
Citiscape at Essen
5010 Mancuso Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,194
1169 sqft
Brilliant Baton Rouge apartments in a friendly complex. Recently renovated units boast carpets, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Alarm system, internet access, swimming pool and fire pit. Just north of Interstate 10.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Shenandoah
16 Units Available
Evergreen at Coursey Place
13675 Coursey Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1267 sqft
Modern apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Community includes a resort-style pool, fitness center and business center. Head to nearby Forest Community Park during free time. Easy access to I-12.
Last updated June 13 at 12:23am
Jones Creek
23 Units Available
Ivy Park
6444 Jones Creek Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1416 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in Baton Rouge at Ivy Park Apartments.
Last updated June 13 at 12:38am
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
40 Units Available
Tapestry Long Farm
16333 Columns Way, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1324 sqft
Tapestry Long Farm is the kind of tranquil and relaxing retreat you daydream about. We’ve crafted your new Baton Rouge, luxury apartment home within Long Farm Village, a pedestrian-scaled live, work, play community.
Last updated June 13 at 12:10am
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
6 Units Available
Jefferson Place
7975 N Jefferson Place Circle, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1582 sqft
Look no further for great apartment home living in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, because you've found it at Jefferson Place.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
North Sherwood Forest
1 Unit Available
11224 CHALICE DR
11224 Chalice Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1295 sqft
Welcome to your new home! It is a 3 bedroom 2 bath house that has been completely renovated throughout! All new roof, fresh exterior and interior paint, and a new hot water heater! Updated and professionally cleaned! Cute front door, ceramic tiling
