172 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Shenandoah, LA

Shenandoah
1 Unit Available
5150 Antioch Blvd
5150 Antioch Boulevard, Shenandoah, LA
Available 08/10/20 Single Family 4 Bedroom on 1/2 acre in BR! - Property Id: 299148 Excellent location! Close to everything without being in the congestion. Shopping, movies theaters, and restaurants.

Jones Creek
1 Unit Available
14234 Eastridge Ave.
14234 Eastridge Avenue, Shenandoah, LA
Beautiful Home! - Beautiful; Pristine home - did NOT receive any water in 2016 flood - very functional floor plan with bedroom and has a door to Master - great for office or nursery; many updates - including slab granite in master bath, tumble

Shenandoah
1 Unit Available
5623 South Alleghany Court
5623 South Allegheny Court, Shenandoah, LA
- (RLNE5719360)
Results within 1 mile of Shenandoah
Verified

Jones Creek
10 Units Available
Hidden Pointe
11850 Wentling Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Hidden Pointe Apartments is an inviting apartment community nestled in the heart of South Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Verified

$
Shenandoah
16 Units Available
Evergreen at Coursey Place
13675 Coursey Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1267 sqft
Modern apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Community includes a resort-style pool, fitness center and business center. Head to nearby Forest Community Park during free time. Easy access to I-12.

Jefferson - Tiger Bend
1 Unit Available
7723 O'Neal Rd
7723 O'neal Road, Old Jefferson, LA
Nice 4BR HOME in a very quite neighborhood - Beautiful home with large back yard located in the back of a very quiet neighborhood close to Airline Hwy and Antioch.

Jones Creek
1 Unit Available
5513 Parkknoll Place Dr
5513 Parkknoll Place Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1936 sqft
5513 Parkknoll Place Dr Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom House off Coursey Blvd. - Directions: Jefferson Hwy to Parkforest. Right on Parkknoll, left on Parkknoll Place. Subdivision: Parkknoll Place 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 1,936 SQ.FT. RENT: $ 2,000.

Jefferson - Tiger Bend
1 Unit Available
7561 Oakmount Dr.
7561 Oakmount Drive, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1800 sqft
7561 Oakmount Dr. Available 08/01/20 Compare this home to HGTV! $1375 near new Womans Hispital - Terrific home in Briarplace with 3 Br 2 baths double garage and walking trails. Beautiful granite counters and all new floors. Did not flood either.

Jones Creek
1 Unit Available
3932 WOODLAND HILL CT
3932 Woodland Hill Court, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1651 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3932 WOODLAND HILL CT in East Baton Rouge County. View photos, descriptions and more!

Jones Creek
1 Unit Available
5146 Stumberg Lane
5146 Stumberg Lane, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1500 sqft
Available June 1st Great Schools!! 3bed/2bath-$1300 rent/$1300 security deposit Wood downstairs and carpet upstairs Refrigerator, dishwasher and stove provided- tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for yard maintenance pets welcome- no pit

Jones Creek
1 Unit Available
6212 Stumberg Ln. Unit 103
6212 Stumberg Lane, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1320 sqft
Great Condo On Stumberg! - From your covered parking spots, you will be greeted with your private, fenced courtyard. Once inside you will find fresh, neutral paint and nice flooring.

Jefferson - Tiger Bend
1 Unit Available
16423 Woodlawn Acres Avenue
16423 Woodlawn Acres Avenue, Old Jefferson, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1388 sqft
Conveniently located 1388 square foot 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Woodlawn Acres Subdivision. This elevated home features a bonus loft perfect for office/study/game room and an open floor plan kitchen/dinning area.
Results within 5 miles of Shenandoah
Verified

Jefferson - Drusilla
11 Units Available
Cypress Park
10318 Celtic Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1261 sqft
Discover Cypress Park Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, a lush oasis tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city. At Cypress Park, you can surround yourself with the warm and friendly atmosphere of home.
Verified

Airline/Jefferson
12 Units Available
Jefferson Arms
10390 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1250 sqft
At Jefferson Arms Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, we allow you to escape the chaos of city life.
Verified

South Baton Rouge
6 Units Available
Siegen Calais
8363 Siegen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
905 sqft
Siegen Calais unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication in beautiful Baton Rouge, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
Verified

Mayfair
54 Units Available
The Park On Bluebonnet
8008 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1348 sqft
Luxurious units include bath tub, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and ice maker. Community features 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill and pool. Located to parks, restaurants and entertainment.
Verified

South Baton Rouge
36 Units Available
Tuscany Villas
10732 S Mall Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,334
1223 sqft
Units feature laundry, carpet and recent renovations. Community includes a gym, internet access, parking, a pool and an internet cafe. Located on S. Mall Dr., close to lots of shopping options.
Verified

$
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
53 Units Available
Citiscape at Essen
5010 Mancuso Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,194
1169 sqft
Brilliant Baton Rouge apartments in a friendly complex. Recently renovated units boast carpets, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Alarm system, internet access, swimming pool and fire pit. Just north of Interstate 10.
Verified

$
Airline/Jefferson
2 Units Available
Devonshire
11620 Airline Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$960
1200 sqft
We are conveniently located close to everything: the best restaurants, banks, and great schools such as Woodlawn Elementary and High. Also, we're convenient to ITT Technical College and both I-10 and I-12 Interstates.
Verified

Jefferson - Tiger Bend
34 Units Available
Tapestry Long Farm
16333 Columns Way, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1324 sqft
Tapestry Long Farm is the kind of tranquil and relaxing retreat you daydream about. We’ve crafted your new Baton Rouge, luxury apartment home within Long Farm Village, a pedestrian-scaled live, work, play community.
Verified

Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
6 Units Available
Jefferson Place
7975 N Jefferson Place Circle, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1582 sqft
Look no further for great apartment home living in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, because you've found it at Jefferson Place.
Verified

$
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
6 Units Available
The Gates At Citiplace
2500 Gates Cir, Inniswold, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1573 sqft
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors, in-suite laundry, granite counters, and fireplace. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, guest suites, and sports courts. Great location near IHOP, BREC Industriplex Park. Short drive to Baton Rouge.

Broadmoor
1 Unit Available
10233 Mollylea drive
10233 Mollylea Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
- (RLNE5851451)

Broadmoor
1 Unit Available
9655 Judi Avenue
9655 Judi Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1901 sqft
- (RLNE5851453)

