825 DAUPHINE Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking

Fully-renovated, historic apartment in a quiet section of the French Quarter! Part of The Amatory, a community of houses connected by a large, private courtyard, this 3/2 boasts large rooms, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher, high ceilings, and tons of charm. First $50 of electricity and water included in rent. Assigned, on-site, gated parking can be included for a monthly fee. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. BONUS: Can separate unit into a 2/1 or 1/1 for lesser amount.