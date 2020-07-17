All apartments in New Orleans
825 DAUPHINE Street
Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:18 PM

825 DAUPHINE Street

825 Dauphine Street · (504) 417-5131
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

825 Dauphine Street, New Orleans, LA 70116
French Quarter

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1772 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
Fully-renovated, historic apartment in a quiet section of the French Quarter! Part of The Amatory, a community of houses connected by a large, private courtyard, this 3/2 boasts large rooms, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher, high ceilings, and tons of charm. First $50 of electricity and water included in rent. Assigned, on-site, gated parking can be included for a monthly fee. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. BONUS: Can separate unit into a 2/1 or 1/1 for lesser amount.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

