Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly

8227 Green St . Cozy Uptown Unit - Live in a desired uptown neighborhood. Walk to street car, park, and several restaurants. This cozy unit is below the main house. It features two large bedrooms, a large kitchen/dining room and has convenient duel bathroom access. "Additional $20 Pet Application Fee will be required".Contact Michelle Brown at (504)330-4743. Latter & Blum Property Management, (504)866-7000.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5134547)