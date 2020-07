Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard

Charming Historic Condo in the heart of the French Quarter ---Easy walking distance to Bourbon Street. This fully furnished 1 Bedroom/1 Bath with balcony is all you need to enjoy all that New Orleans has to offer. The shared courtyard has lush plants and outdoor seating-great for quiet dinners. Very convenient to anything you want to do. Check out this exquisite opportunity and make it yours!