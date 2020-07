6525 LOUISVILLE Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

STROLE TO HARRISON AV DESTINATION SPOTS FROM THIS WELL MAINTAINED & RENOVATED SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN THE HEART OF LAKEVIEW. 3 NICE SIZE BEDROOMS & 2 WELL RENOVATED BATHS. BRAZILIAN CHERRY FLOORS IN THE GREAT ROOM

& KITCHEN. KITCHEN INCLUDES REFRIGERATOR, STOVE, MICROWAVE OVEN & DISHWASHER. DOUBLE LEVEL DECK IN BACK YARD, GREEN SPACE & SGL DET GARAGE W/OPENER. LEFT SIDE LOT FOR AVAILABLE RECREATION USE. NO PETS ALLOWED. ONE YEAR LEASE. $2750 FOR EACH OF RENT AND DEPOSIT. AVAILABLE BY THE END OF JULY, 2020.