6001 ST CHARLES Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Live on one of the most iconic streets in the world. Utilizing the entire second floor, this gorgeous home boasts 3 large bedrooms and 2 baths. From wood floors and vintage tile to opulent trim and high ceilings, this house is built from New Orleans charm. Enjoy a view of St. Charles from your private balcony or relax in the finely appointed sun room. Off-street parking. Fine art and furnishings, linens, and housewares included. Utilities paid by owner. Lease length negotiable. Sorry, but no pets.