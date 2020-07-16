All apartments in New Orleans
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:16 AM

6001 ST CHARLES Avenue

6001 Saint Charles Avenue · (504) 442-2264
Location

6001 Saint Charles Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70118
Audubon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Live on one of the most iconic streets in the world. Utilizing the entire second floor, this gorgeous home boasts 3 large bedrooms and 2 baths. From wood floors and vintage tile to opulent trim and high ceilings, this house is built from New Orleans charm. Enjoy a view of St. Charles from your private balcony or relax in the finely appointed sun room. Off-street parking. Fine art and furnishings, linens, and housewares included. Utilities paid by owner. Lease length negotiable. Sorry, but no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6001 ST CHARLES Avenue have any available units?
6001 ST CHARLES Avenue has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 6001 ST CHARLES Avenue have?
Some of 6001 ST CHARLES Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6001 ST CHARLES Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6001 ST CHARLES Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6001 ST CHARLES Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6001 ST CHARLES Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Orleans.
Does 6001 ST CHARLES Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6001 ST CHARLES Avenue offers parking.
Does 6001 ST CHARLES Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6001 ST CHARLES Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6001 ST CHARLES Avenue have a pool?
No, 6001 ST CHARLES Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6001 ST CHARLES Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6001 ST CHARLES Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6001 ST CHARLES Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6001 ST CHARLES Avenue has units with dishwashers.
