All apartments in New Orleans
Find more places like 5701 PITT Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Orleans, LA
/
5701 PITT Street
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:16 AM

5701 PITT Street

5701 Pitt Street · (504) 650-6770
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New Orleans
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5701 Pitt Street, New Orleans, LA 70115
Audubon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1875 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Old N.O. home on an oversized (60x 135) lot. Huge side yard with patio/pond and covered outdoor kitchen for entertaining. House has two large independent bedrooms and two baths., large den, dining room, kitchen and laundry. Den has a sofa bed as well for additional bedding. Hdwd floors, high ceilings, original plaster molding. Best neighborhood/location in the city. Across the street from Langensteins grocery and a block to prytania liquor store, three blocks to St. Chrls av streetcar. Adbn pk. owner/agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5701 PITT Street have any available units?
5701 PITT Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 5701 PITT Street have?
Some of 5701 PITT Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5701 PITT Street currently offering any rent specials?
5701 PITT Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5701 PITT Street pet-friendly?
No, 5701 PITT Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Orleans.
Does 5701 PITT Street offer parking?
Yes, 5701 PITT Street offers parking.
Does 5701 PITT Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5701 PITT Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5701 PITT Street have a pool?
No, 5701 PITT Street does not have a pool.
Does 5701 PITT Street have accessible units?
No, 5701 PITT Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5701 PITT Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5701 PITT Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5701 PITT Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Mayfair Apartment Homes
4254 Maple Leaf Dr
New Orleans, LA 70131
The Saulet
1420 Annunciation St
New Orleans, LA 70130
American Can
3700 Orleans Ave
New Orleans, LA 70119
2424 Tulane
2424 Tulane Avenue
New Orleans, LA 70119
Canal 1535
1535 Canal Street
New Orleans, LA 70112
Lumina
3701 Conti Street
New Orleans, LA 70119
THE ANNEX
939 Iberville Street
New Orleans, LA 70112
1201 Canal
1201 Canal Street
New Orleans, LA 70112

Similar Pages

New Orleans 1 BedroomsNew Orleans 2 Bedrooms
New Orleans Apartments with ParkingNew Orleans Apartments with Pools
New Orleans Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Metairie, LABiloxi, MSSlidell, LAHouma, LAGulfport, MSKenner, LACovington, LA
River Ridge, LAMandeville, LAHarvey, LABayou Cane, LAThibodaux, LAHammond, LAElmwood, LA
Walker, LALong Beach, MSJefferson, LAChalmette, LAMarrero, LABay St. Louis, MS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityCentral Business DistrictLower Garden District
Gert TownBayou St. JohnTulane Gravier
French QuarterBywater

Apartments Near Colleges

Delgado Community CollegeDillard University
Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New OrleansLoyola University New Orleans
University of Holy Cross
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity