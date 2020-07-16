5701 PITT Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Old N.O. home on an oversized (60x 135) lot. Huge side yard with patio/pond and covered outdoor kitchen for entertaining. House has two large independent bedrooms and two baths., large den, dining room, kitchen and laundry. Den has a sofa bed as well for additional bedding. Hdwd floors, high ceilings, original plaster molding. Best neighborhood/location in the city. Across the street from Langensteins grocery and a block to prytania liquor store, three blocks to St. Chrls av streetcar. Adbn pk. owner/agent