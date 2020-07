Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Available now!

Unfurnished. Amazing unfurnished single-family house in Uptown New Orleans. Custom kitchen with eclectic kitchen cabinets. Very fun! High ceilings, hardwood floors, sunken den and a fantastic master bedroom suite with tons of windows for magnificent light. Just bring your suitcase. It is move-in ready. Must see to appreciate! Available now.