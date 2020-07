Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This one does not come along often-Rare opportunity to lease one of the most unique properties in the Warehouse Dist! The 1 BD, 1.5 BA, show-stopping balcony unit over Peche restaurant is one of 9 spectacular apts in an 1880s bldg, restored by a top team of architects & designers. Stunning bath & kitchen. Generous storage & closets. Don't miss this highly sought after unit in the heart of the Warehouse Dist. at Julia & Magazine. Think of the view that could be yours! Garage prkng spot avail. for $200/mo.