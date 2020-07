Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Charming home in a great Mid City location. This 2 bedroom 2 bath home features and open floor plan, wood floors throughout, Main Bedroom has an on suite bath, Large 2nd bedroom, laundry room with a stackable washer and dryer, rear deck located off the master, central heating and air, Stainless steel appliances, off street parking and plenty of natural light!! The house can be partially furnished.