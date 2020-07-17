4102 DUMAINE Street

Amenities
Enjoy the incredible view from this charming apartment nestled in the heart of Mid City! Located above Toups Meatery. Walk, run, or bike to City Park! Steps to the streetcar, restaurants & much more! Spacious & bright, 1 bedroom/1 bathroom w/ a BONUS flex room. Updated kitchen w/ granite countertops and stainless steel appliances opens to the living room. Central HVAC, washer/dryer included. Huge wrap-around balcony perfect for entertaining/relaxing. Pets negotiable. Owner to pay water, electricity & gas!