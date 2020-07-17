All apartments in New Orleans
4102 DUMAINE Street
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:16 AM

4102 DUMAINE Street

4102 Dumaine Street · (504) 919-8585
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4102 Dumaine Street, New Orleans, LA 70119
City Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit A · Avail. now

$2,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Enjoy the incredible view from this charming apartment nestled in the heart of Mid City! Located above Toups Meatery. Walk, run, or bike to City Park! Steps to the streetcar, restaurants & much more! Spacious & bright, 1 bedroom/1 bathroom w/ a BONUS flex room. Updated kitchen w/ granite countertops and stainless steel appliances opens to the living room. Central HVAC, washer/dryer included. Huge wrap-around balcony perfect for entertaining/relaxing. Pets negotiable. Owner to pay water, electricity & gas!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4102 DUMAINE Street have any available units?
4102 DUMAINE Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 4102 DUMAINE Street have?
Some of 4102 DUMAINE Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4102 DUMAINE Street currently offering any rent specials?
4102 DUMAINE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4102 DUMAINE Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4102 DUMAINE Street is pet friendly.
Does 4102 DUMAINE Street offer parking?
No, 4102 DUMAINE Street does not offer parking.
Does 4102 DUMAINE Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4102 DUMAINE Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4102 DUMAINE Street have a pool?
No, 4102 DUMAINE Street does not have a pool.
Does 4102 DUMAINE Street have accessible units?
No, 4102 DUMAINE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4102 DUMAINE Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4102 DUMAINE Street does not have units with dishwashers.
