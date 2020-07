Amenities

**PRICE REDUCTION** $50 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT WITH A 6 MONTH LEASE! This upstairs unit was recently renovated and is centrally located. It is only minutes from Metairie and downtown New Orleans! There are hardwood floors throughout, off street parking, and shared washer & dryer available. Both water and trash included. The pictures don't do it justice, call me to schedule a private tour!