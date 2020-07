Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool wine room

This Garden District stunner, 4 years young, has every amenity you could dream of! Gourmet kitchen, temperature controlled wine room, smart-features throughout and top of the line finishes including fine paints of Europe, one-of-a-kind mural by photographer Zack Smith, and master with double en suite bathroom. Backyard is a private oasis with heated pool and lovely courtyard. Off-street, gated parking for 2 cars. Fully furnished and available for move in! Take a tour and fall in love!