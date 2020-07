Amenities

Formerly Joe’s package liquor store, a few blks from N Broad; the Esplanade Ridge & Gentilly areas. Building used as a convenience store and a liquor store. Building situated on a triangular carved City blk. Many possibilities in a high traffic area & great visibility. Building refurbished after Katrina & is extremely well known in area; Lease price includes corner building and owner's freezer and beverage coolers. This is a desired unit for start-ups looking for a storefront to fit their budget.