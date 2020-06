Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely shotgun double in Faubourg Lafayette. It is 3 blocks from St. Charles and only 1 block from the Oretha Castle Haley corridor. Property features 12 ft ceilings, hardwood floors, great living space and a private master bedroom. There is a large backyard that is shared. Pets are allowed per owner's discretion. Very convenient location! Mardi Gras can be at your door. Sorry no section 8 and no Short Term Rentals