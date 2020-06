Amenities

w/d hookup parking range oven

Unit Amenities oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

NICE SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH LARGE BACKYARD - Property Id: 66829



Nice single family home with large master bedroom, convenient off street parking and washer and dryer hookups. NO SMOKING. Fully repainted with new flooring. Your family will enjoy the large backyard, perfect for family gatherings. Tenant pays ALL Utilities. Renter's Insurance Required.



Call today to view this home 504-229-4241

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/66829

No Pets Allowed



