1615 Gov Nicholls - 304

1615 Governor Nicholls Street · (504) 608-1547
Location

1615 Governor Nicholls Street, New Orleans, LA 70116
Treme - Lafitte

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$885

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Completely renovated unit NEW EVERYTHING. Wood floors, granite counters, new windows, central AC & heat. All electric kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays water and electricity.
Completely renovated and gated apartment community located in hip historic Treme, only 5 blocks to the French Quarter,and one block to Esplanade Ave with live music, second lines, and cultural vibrancy surrounding you almost every day! Each apartment features wood floors, newer kitchens with granite counters and all appliances included, new windows, central AC & heat, independent bedrooms that each access a private balcony or fenced yard. On site laundry, gated entry and gated parking. On site management. Tenant pays water and electricity. Trash and recycling included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1615 Gov Nicholls - 304 have any available units?
1615 Gov Nicholls - 304 has a unit available for $885 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 1615 Gov Nicholls - 304 have?
Some of 1615 Gov Nicholls - 304's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1615 Gov Nicholls - 304 currently offering any rent specials?
1615 Gov Nicholls - 304 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1615 Gov Nicholls - 304 pet-friendly?
No, 1615 Gov Nicholls - 304 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Orleans.
Does 1615 Gov Nicholls - 304 offer parking?
Yes, 1615 Gov Nicholls - 304 does offer parking.
Does 1615 Gov Nicholls - 304 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1615 Gov Nicholls - 304 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1615 Gov Nicholls - 304 have a pool?
No, 1615 Gov Nicholls - 304 does not have a pool.
Does 1615 Gov Nicholls - 304 have accessible units?
No, 1615 Gov Nicholls - 304 does not have accessible units.
Does 1615 Gov Nicholls - 304 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1615 Gov Nicholls - 304 has units with dishwashers.
