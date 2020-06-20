1615 Gov Nicholls - 304

Amenities

Completely renovated unit NEW EVERYTHING. Wood floors, granite counters, new windows, central AC & heat. All electric kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays water and electricity.

Completely renovated and gated apartment community located in hip historic Treme, only 5 blocks to the French Quarter,and one block to Esplanade Ave with live music, second lines, and cultural vibrancy surrounding you almost every day! Each apartment features wood floors, newer kitchens with granite counters and all appliances included, new windows, central AC & heat, independent bedrooms that each access a private balcony or fenced yard. On site laundry, gated entry and gated parking. On site management. Tenant pays water and electricity. Trash and recycling included.