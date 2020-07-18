127 CARONDELET Street

Amenities
Modern and convenient living in historic Gallier Court. Fully furnished apt w/ ALL UTILITIES INCL. Beautifully restored unit features multiple sky lights that fill the apt with an abundance of natural light, updated kitchen w/ SS appliances, and tons of storage. Includes W/D in unit, stove/oven, fridge, dishwasher and microwave. Pets considered on case by case basis. Conveniently located on the streetcar line, and 1/2 blk to Canal St and the Quarter. 1-6 month term preferred. Unit is ADA accessible.