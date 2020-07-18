All apartments in New Orleans
New Orleans, LA
127 CARONDELET Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

127 CARONDELET Street

127 Carondelet Street · (504) 715-7307
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
New Orleans
Central Business District
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Location

127 Carondelet Street, New Orleans, LA 70130
Central Business District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3C · Avail. now

$1,900

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1121 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
elevator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
Modern and convenient living in historic Gallier Court. Fully furnished apt w/ ALL UTILITIES INCL. Beautifully restored unit features multiple sky lights that fill the apt with an abundance of natural light, updated kitchen w/ SS appliances, and tons of storage. Includes W/D in unit, stove/oven, fridge, dishwasher and microwave. Pets considered on case by case basis. Conveniently located on the streetcar line, and 1/2 blk to Canal St and the Quarter. 1-6 month term preferred. Unit is ADA accessible.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 CARONDELET Street have any available units?
127 CARONDELET Street has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 127 CARONDELET Street have?
Some of 127 CARONDELET Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 CARONDELET Street currently offering any rent specials?
127 CARONDELET Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 CARONDELET Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 127 CARONDELET Street is pet friendly.
Does 127 CARONDELET Street offer parking?
No, 127 CARONDELET Street does not offer parking.
Does 127 CARONDELET Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 127 CARONDELET Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 CARONDELET Street have a pool?
No, 127 CARONDELET Street does not have a pool.
Does 127 CARONDELET Street have accessible units?
No, 127 CARONDELET Street does not have accessible units.
Does 127 CARONDELET Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 127 CARONDELET Street has units with dishwashers.
