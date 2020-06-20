All apartments in New Orleans
1205 St Charles Ave
Last updated May 22 2020 at 8:39 AM

1205 St Charles Ave

1205 Saint Charles Avenue · (201) 845-7300
Location

1205 Saint Charles Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70130
Central City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 406 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
sauna
Best location to convieniently enjoy all New Orleans has to offer!

This fully furnished/all utilities included condo is perfectly located in the middle of the bustling downtown/uptown area of New Orleans. The building comes with a covered gated and reserved parking spot for your vehicle, 24 hour security guard, state of the art gym, beautiful pool and spa. The unit comes with exceptionally appointed decor and amenities such as private wifi, large walk-in closet, office desk, and wall mounted Murphy bed for additional space saving. Not to mention Mardi Gras parades run right outside your front door. Even more importantly, you are walking distance to all the attractions, restaurants and shopping New Orleans has to offer.

Property features include:

- 43 in Roku Smart TV
- High speed Wifi
- Wall mounted Murphy bed for space saving
- Huge walk - in closet
- Good Size pantry
- Fresh linens/towels
- Nicely updated bathroom
- Lovely mini kitchen with stove top/sink/microwave
- Mini fridge
- Cookware/flatware/glasses/dishes etc.
- Closet with laundry basket
- Iron w/board
- Coffee maker

Property Feature include:
- 24/7 security guard
- Gated reserved parking spot
- State of the art gym w/sauna
- Gorgeous pool w/hot tub
- Huge TV entertainment/internet lounge area
- Grilling area off pool
- Pet area
- 2 onsite laundry facilities
- Pickup dry cleaning services
- Access to street car right across the street

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 St Charles Ave have any available units?
1205 St Charles Ave has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 1205 St Charles Ave have?
Some of 1205 St Charles Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 St Charles Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1205 St Charles Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 St Charles Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1205 St Charles Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1205 St Charles Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1205 St Charles Ave does offer parking.
Does 1205 St Charles Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1205 St Charles Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 St Charles Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1205 St Charles Ave has a pool.
Does 1205 St Charles Ave have accessible units?
No, 1205 St Charles Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 St Charles Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1205 St Charles Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
