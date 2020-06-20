1205 St Charles Ave

Amenities

Best location to convieniently enjoy all New Orleans has to offer!



This fully furnished/all utilities included condo is perfectly located in the middle of the bustling downtown/uptown area of New Orleans. The building comes with a covered gated and reserved parking spot for your vehicle, 24 hour security guard, state of the art gym, beautiful pool and spa. The unit comes with exceptionally appointed decor and amenities such as private wifi, large walk-in closet, office desk, and wall mounted Murphy bed for additional space saving. Not to mention Mardi Gras parades run right outside your front door. Even more importantly, you are walking distance to all the attractions, restaurants and shopping New Orleans has to offer.



Property features include:



- 43 in Roku Smart TV

- High speed Wifi

- Wall mounted Murphy bed for space saving

- Huge walk - in closet

- Good Size pantry

- Fresh linens/towels

- Nicely updated bathroom

- Lovely mini kitchen with stove top/sink/microwave

- Mini fridge

- Cookware/flatware/glasses/dishes etc.

- Closet with laundry basket

- Iron w/board

- Coffee maker



Property Feature include:

- 24/7 security guard

- Gated reserved parking spot

- State of the art gym w/sauna

- Gorgeous pool w/hot tub

- Huge TV entertainment/internet lounge area

- Grilling area off pool

- Pet area

- 2 onsite laundry facilities

- Pickup dry cleaning services

- Access to street car right across the street