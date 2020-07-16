1117 ST MARY Street

Amenities
LGD Retail Space for lease in the heart of the LGD retail corridor, just off Magazine Street. 1st floor Commercial Condo unit. Interior has been completely updated & renovated with new ductless HVAC, 13'+ ceilings, exposed brick walls & excellent natural light. Visibility, high traffic, and an immediate concentration of exciting retail and food-service businesses neighboring the site: HiVolt, Half Moon, Tchoup Industries, The Munch Factory. This space is ideal for a niche, soft-goods retail based business.