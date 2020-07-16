All apartments in New Orleans
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:16 AM

1117 ST MARY Street

1117 Saint Mary Street · (504) 344-0877
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1117 Saint Mary Street, New Orleans, LA 70130
Lower Garden District

Price and availability

Studio

Unit Com · Avail. now

$2,100

Studio · 1 Bath · 469 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
LGD Retail Space for lease in the heart of the LGD retail corridor, just off Magazine Street. 1st floor Commercial Condo unit. Interior has been completely updated & renovated with new ductless HVAC, 13'+ ceilings, exposed brick walls & excellent natural light. Visibility, high traffic, and an immediate concentration of exciting retail and food-service businesses neighboring the site: HiVolt, Half Moon, Tchoup Industries, The Munch Factory. This space is ideal for a niche, soft-goods retail based business.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1117 ST MARY Street have any available units?
1117 ST MARY Street has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
Is 1117 ST MARY Street currently offering any rent specials?
1117 ST MARY Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1117 ST MARY Street pet-friendly?
No, 1117 ST MARY Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Orleans.
Does 1117 ST MARY Street offer parking?
No, 1117 ST MARY Street does not offer parking.
Does 1117 ST MARY Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1117 ST MARY Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1117 ST MARY Street have a pool?
No, 1117 ST MARY Street does not have a pool.
Does 1117 ST MARY Street have accessible units?
No, 1117 ST MARY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1117 ST MARY Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1117 ST MARY Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1117 ST MARY Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1117 ST MARY Street has units with air conditioning.
