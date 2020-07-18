All apartments in Metairie
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

2109 Manson

2109 Manson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2109 Manson Avenue, Metairie, LA 70001
Manson South

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
pool
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Metairie Condo Appliances Included Plus Washer Dryer! -
Call or Text 504-380-9699 to schedule a showing!

*Please Note- Unit faces Richland Ave*

Rent $775.00 plus $35/mo Resident Benefit Package
Deposit $775.00
Application Fee: $35 per adult

*Residents will be enrolled in the Resident Benefits Package at an additional fee of $35.00 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability. This also includes renter's insurance, waived late and NSF fees and other perks. Ask agent for pamphlet!

Brianne Wilson
Licensed Broker by the Louisiana Real Estate Commission

JW Property Services LLC
3900 N Causeway Blvd
Suite 1200
Metairie, LA 70002
Licensed brokerage in Metairie, Louisiana, USA
Office: 504-648-4073
www.jwpropertyserv.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2458803)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2109 Manson have any available units?
2109 Manson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Metairie, LA.
What amenities does 2109 Manson have?
Some of 2109 Manson's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2109 Manson currently offering any rent specials?
2109 Manson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2109 Manson pet-friendly?
No, 2109 Manson is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Metairie.
Does 2109 Manson offer parking?
Yes, 2109 Manson offers parking.
Does 2109 Manson have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2109 Manson offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2109 Manson have a pool?
Yes, 2109 Manson has a pool.
Does 2109 Manson have accessible units?
No, 2109 Manson does not have accessible units.
Does 2109 Manson have units with dishwashers?
No, 2109 Manson does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2109 Manson have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2109 Manson has units with air conditioning.
