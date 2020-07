Amenities

GREAT BUCKTOWN LOCATION! Move in ready 3 bed / 2 bath home. Laminate floors through out - no carpet! Open floor plan. Lots of natural light in living room. Eat in kitchen features all appliances. Master bedroom features private en suite. Updated bathrooms. Nice closet space through out. Separate laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Huge fenced in backyard with storage shed. Off street parking. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Call today to schedule your own private showing!