Metairie, LA
12 Oaklawn Dr
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:20 PM

12 Oaklawn Dr

12 Oaklawn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12 Oaklawn Drive, Metairie, LA 70005
Bonnabel Boulevard

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
REDUCED. Great Location right off Metairie Road. This 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home was recently renovated and ready for move in. Fresh paint throughout, new appliances, new cabinets, countertops and updated bathrooms. Wood floors in most rooms, tile in bathrooms, central air and heat. Private driveway with 1 car garage in back. Fenced back yard and front porch. Large laundry room and even has a little office type space. Pets considered with a deposit. Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn care. 1 year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Oaklawn Dr have any available units?
12 Oaklawn Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Metairie, LA.
What amenities does 12 Oaklawn Dr have?
Some of 12 Oaklawn Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Oaklawn Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12 Oaklawn Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Oaklawn Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 12 Oaklawn Dr is pet friendly.
Does 12 Oaklawn Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12 Oaklawn Dr does offer parking.
Does 12 Oaklawn Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Oaklawn Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Oaklawn Dr have a pool?
No, 12 Oaklawn Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12 Oaklawn Dr have accessible units?
No, 12 Oaklawn Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Oaklawn Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Oaklawn Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Oaklawn Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12 Oaklawn Dr has units with air conditioning.
