12 Oaklawn Dr

Amenities
REDUCED. Great Location right off Metairie Road. This 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home was recently renovated and ready for move in. Fresh paint throughout, new appliances, new cabinets, countertops and updated bathrooms. Wood floors in most rooms, tile in bathrooms, central air and heat. Private driveway with 1 car garage in back. Fenced back yard and front porch. Large laundry room and even has a little office type space. Pets considered with a deposit. Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn care. 1 year lease.