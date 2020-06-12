/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:14 PM
15 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Covington, LA
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
River Forest
7 Units Available
Reagan Crossing
1016 Ronald Reagan Hwy, Covington, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1114 sqft
Looking for a new apartment in Covington, LA, that feels like an everyday oasis? We think your search will end at Reagan Crossing Apartments.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
26 Units Available
Retreat at River Chase
1776 Continental Dr, Covington, LA
2 Bedrooms
$986
1145 sqft
This gated community is adjacent to Interstate 12 and just minutes from the River Chase shopping area. Residents enjoy a saltwater swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. In-unit features include walk-in closets and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 01:01pm
22 Units Available
Brewster Commons at River Chase
16309 E Brewster Rd, Covington, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1137 sqft
Renovated units featuring ceiling fans, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, private patios and in-unit laundry facilities. Walk to Regal Cinemas, shopping and dining. Just off I-12 on Brewster Road.
Verified
1 of 86
Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
$
28 Units Available
Artesia
8382 Westshore Dr, Covington, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1258 sqft
Brand-new community just across I-12 from Lake Pontchartrain in Covington. Luxury units with custom finishes, 9-foot ceilings and custom cabinetry. Community features include personal training, free bicycles and car detailing.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:44pm
$
38 Units Available
The Green at Northpark
2021 Sullivan Ln, Covington, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1083 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 12:15pm
29 Units Available
Ibis Trail at Covington, LLC
28 Park Place Dr, Covington, LA
2 Bedrooms
$975
1002 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ibis Trail at Covington, LLC in Covington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
18 Units Available
Brookstone Park
1842 Ochsner Boulevard, Covington, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1143 sqft
Secluded, Luxury Apartment Living In Covington, Louisiana\nExperience Covingtons preferred address at Brookstone Park Apartments! This amazing, gated community is hidden among a natural wooded setting on the brand new Ochsner Boulevard Extension,
Results within 1 mile of Covington
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:24pm
$
7 Units Available
Abita View
19600 N 12th St, St. Tammany County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1260 sqft
Welcome to Abita View Apartment Homes nestled in beautiful Covington, Louisiana. We are conveniently located North of Lake Pontchartrain near Highway 190. This is your gateway to various shopping venues nearby.
Results within 5 miles of Covington
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
23 Units Available
Cypress Lake Apartments
2615 N Causeway Blvd, Mandeville, LA
2 Bedrooms
$918
850 sqft
On-site fitness center, courtyard area and pool. Stainless steel appliances, galley kitchens and walk-in showers. On-site gazebo, grill area and lots of storage. Near Mandeville and New Orleans.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:42pm
11 Units Available
Grand Palms
1402 N Causeway Blvd, Mandeville, LA
2 Bedrooms
$895
1012 sqft
On the shore of Lake Pontchartrain, only 30 minutes from downtown New Orleans. Community amenities include two swimming pools, a playground for children and outdoor grilling areas.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
$
34 Units Available
Chapel Creek
200 Chapel Crk, Mandeville, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1170 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today. Located in Mandeville, Chapel Creek is a luxury rental community with a traditional New Orleans flair.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
18 Units Available
Botanica
100 Saint Ann Dr, Mandeville, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1119 sqft
Envision your own private world of comfort in the New Orleans area. A controlled access apartment community enhanced by lush landscaping, charming courtyards, and amenity-rich apartment homes.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
156 PEAR Street
156 Pear St, St. Tammany County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1246 sqft
Absolutely lovely! White Shaker cabinets, Open floor plan, garage, deep soaking tub, refrigerator, plenty of closet space. Newly installed privacy fence.
Results within 10 miles of Covington
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
73601 Chapman Drive - A2
73601 Chapman Dr, St. Tammany County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$860
975 sqft
We are now accepting applications for units at our Chapman Drive Condos, located off of Highway 435 in Abita Springs. 2BR/2BA $860 per month All units are equipped with a stove, dishwasher, & garbage disposal (refrigerator is not included).
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
315 JACKSON Avenue
315 Jackson Ave, Mandeville, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
2300 sqft
Waterfront Community in Old Mandeville walking distance to the trace, restaurants, & shopping. Spacious 3 story with lots of updates & closet space. Kitchen: granite counters & SS Appliances.
Similar Pages
Covington Apartments with BalconyCovington Apartments with GarageCovington Apartments with GymCovington Apartments with Parking