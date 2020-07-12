Apartment List
/
LA
/
covington
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:32 PM

76 Apartments for rent in Covington, LA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Covington apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
11 Units Available
Brewster Commons at River Chase
16309 E Brewster Rd, Covington, LA
1 Bedroom
$880
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated units featuring ceiling fans, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, private patios and in-unit laundry facilities. Walk to Regal Cinemas, shopping and dining. Just off I-12 on Brewster Road.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
18 Units Available
Artesia
8382 Westshore Dr, Covington, LA
1 Bedroom
$905
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1258 sqft
Brand-new community just across I-12 from Lake Pontchartrain in Covington. Luxury units with custom finishes, 9-foot ceilings and custom cabinetry. Community features include personal training, free bicycles and car detailing.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
17 Units Available
Retreat at River Chase
1776 Continental Dr, Covington, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$907
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,026
1145 sqft
This gated community is adjacent to Interstate 12 and just minutes from the River Chase shopping area. Residents enjoy a saltwater swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. In-unit features include walk-in closets and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
16 Units Available
Brookstone Park
1842 Ochsner Boulevard, Covington, LA
1 Bedroom
$989
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1287 sqft
Secluded, Luxury Apartment Living In Covington, Louisiana\nExperience Covingtons preferred address at Brookstone Park Apartments! This amazing, gated community is hidden among a natural wooded setting on the brand new Ochsner Boulevard Extension,
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
25 Units Available
The Green at Northpark
2021 Sullivan Ln, Covington, LA
1 Bedroom
$929
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1083 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
29 Units Available
Ibis Trail at Covington, LLC
28 Park Place Dr, Covington, LA
1 Bedroom
$899
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ibis Trail at Covington, LLC in Covington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 11 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Palmetto Greens
900 Emerald Forest Blvd, Covington, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Palmetto Greens Apartment Homes, you will find our unique variety of 1, 2 & 3 bedroom floorplans can provide you with the amenities you need and want to fit your lifestyle.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
North Covington
905 N LEE Road
905 N Lee Rd, Covington, LA
Studio
$2,500
2426 sqft
Prime location rental ! Large space downstairs with full bath & 1/2 bath, loft area upstairs for additional storage/use not calculated into square footage.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
Saint John
700 COVINGTON CENTER None
700 Covington Centre, Covington, LA
1 Bedroom
$825
730 sqft
Work from home? This could be for you! An efficiency apartment disguised as an office building! 1 bedroom, 1 bath, living room and kitchen, completely outfitted with a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer & dryer.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
219 W 29TH Avenue
219 W 29th Ave, Covington, LA
Studio
$995
1350 sqft
PRIME DOWNTOWN COVINGTON COMMERCIAL SPACE AND OVERSIZED (60 X 170) LOT FOR ALL YOUR BUSINESS NEEDS! ATTORNEY? NOTARY? YOGA STUDIO? COUNSELOR? NON-PROFIT? MINISTRY? PEST CONTROL? CARPET INSTALLATION? ARTIST? TRADESMAN? THIS SPACE IS FOR YOU! (NOT

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
430 E JESSIE JONES Street
430 E Jesse Jones St, Covington, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
837 sqft
Cute cottage just minutes from downtown Covington. Available partially furnished or empty. Nice large fenced yard . Quiet dead end street. 2 bedrooms/ 2 baths. Inside laundry . Good sized shed in back yard.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
Saint John
322 N VERMONT Street
322 N Vermont St, Covington, LA
Studio
$2,000
1350 sqft
Historic downtown Covington office with off street parking for lease! Ideal for attorney, CPA, or other professional office needs. Near everything Old Covington has to offer. Inviting front and rear porch with accessible ramp.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
New Covington
100 S TYLER Street
100 S Tyler St, Covington, LA
Studio
$1,750
1800 sqft
Renovated retail spot in Tyler Square! Unit is 1800 SF and consists of 2 large rooms, a stock room and 2 restrooms. Excellent condition with beautiful showroom windows! Front room retail area is 34 x 22.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
Barkley Park
2300 W 21ST Avenue
2300 W 21st Ave, Covington, LA
Studio
$1,541
1450 sqft
Excellent location with easy access to Highway 190 and downtown Covington. Nice office space with ample parking at a reasonable rate. Suite B is 1450 SF. Includes reception area, 2 offices, 2 lg versatile rooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2 sm kitchenettes.
Results within 1 mile of Covington
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Abita View
19600 N 12th St, St. Tammany County, LA
1 Bedroom
$880
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1337 sqft
Welcome to Abita View Apartment Homes nestled in beautiful Covington, Louisiana. We are conveniently located North of Lake Pontchartrain near Highway 190. This is your gateway to various shopping venues nearby.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
32 LAUREL OAK Drive
32 Laurel Oak, St. Tammany County, LA
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2461 sqft
Lovely home in popular Northpark . 5 bedrooms/ 3 full baths. high ceilings . Granite in kitchen. Wood flooring thru much of the home. Attached 2 car garage. Community pool.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
Clairborne Hill
19550 N 10TH Street
19550 N 10th St, St. Tammany County, LA
Studio
$4,500
4300 sqft
Perfect office location off Highway 190, North of I-12. Minutes to downtown Covington. Move-in Ready ! Freshly Painted- updated baths.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
70452 HIGHWAY 21 Highway
70452 Highway 21, St. Tammany County, LA
Studio
$3,845
2714 sqft
2714 SF location with excellent traffic counts and demographics are found at The Shoppes at Nord Du Lac on Highway 21 in Covington. Existing tenants include PJ's Coffee, Isabella's Pizza and Smoothie King.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
16837 Highland Heights
16837 Highland Heights Dr, St. Tammany County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1508 sqft
Beautiful home for lease in River Park in Covington, LA. Built in 2019 with 3 beds and 2 baths. Home has stainless steel appliances and faux wood window treatments throughout. Includes washer/dryer.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
405 OAK BRANCH Drive
405 Oak Branch Dr, St. Tammany County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1458 sqft
WELL Maintained Home, Pond view, Fenced yard, 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, large living area. The kitchen includes a breakfast bar and spacious dining area. The master suite offers a walk in closet. Has covered patio area and two car garage.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
70493 HIGHWAY 21 Highway
70493 Highway 21, St. Tammany County, LA
Studio
$2,000
2000 sqft
NEW construction Diaz Retail Center on the highly desirable Highway 21 corridor with tons of available parking. Property has 8 suites totaling 10,985 SF. Suite 500 is 1000 SF - vanilla shell. Visibility excellent from Highway 21.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
860 CHRETIEN POINT Avenue
860 Cretien Point Avenue, St. Tammany County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2719 sqft
Stunning 2013 Parade Home. This home was built with exceptional finishes and attention to details. If you demand the finest custom touches & craftsmanship, don't miss the chance to own one of the finest homes in TerraBella Village.
Results within 5 miles of Covington
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
10 Units Available
Grand Palms
1402 N Causeway Blvd, Mandeville, LA
1 Bedroom
$810
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1012 sqft
On the shore of Lake Pontchartrain, only 30 minutes from downtown New Orleans. Community amenities include two swimming pools, a playground for children and outdoor grilling areas.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
$
34 Units Available
Chapel Creek
200 Chapel Crk, Mandeville, LA
1 Bedroom
$864
967 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1510 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today. Located in Mandeville, Chapel Creek is a luxury rental community with a traditional New Orleans flair.
City Guide for Covington, LA

Covington boasts a 10 foot tall statue of former President Ronald Reagan standing atop a six foot base. It's reportedly the largest statue in the world of the former president. A Reagan statue in the Deep South in a Louisiana area that was sufficiently elevated to avoid the Hurricane Katrina surge; yeah, it's probably safe forever.

Covington became a bedroom community of sorts during the late 1900s. This was related mostly to the fact that Louisiana's road and highway systems were expanding, and this gave people working in New Orleans the ability to commute outside of the quickly growing port city. This type of expansion doesn't last forever, but the exodus of individuals out of New Orleans after Katrina ensured that Covington's population continued to boom. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Covington, LA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Covington apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Covington 1 BedroomsCovington 2 BedroomsCovington 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCovington 3 BedroomsCovington Apartments with Balcony
Covington Apartments with GarageCovington Apartments with GymCovington Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCovington Apartments with ParkingCovington Apartments with Pool
Covington Apartments with Washer-DryerCovington Dog Friendly ApartmentsCovington Pet Friendly PlacesCovington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Orleans, LAMetairie, LASlidell, LARiver Ridge, LAKenner, LA
Mandeville, LADenham Springs, LAHarvey, LAHammond, LAElmwood, LA
Walker, LAEden Isle, LADiamondhead, MSBay St. Louis, MS

Apartments Near Colleges

Delgado Community CollegeDillard University
Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New OrleansLoyola University New Orleans
University of Holy Cross