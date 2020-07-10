/
apartments with washer dryer
25 Apartments for rent in Covington, LA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
20 Units Available
Retreat at River Chase
1776 Continental Dr, Covington, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$907
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,006
1145 sqft
This gated community is adjacent to Interstate 12 and just minutes from the River Chase shopping area. Residents enjoy a saltwater swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. In-unit features include walk-in closets and granite countertops.
Last updated July 10 at 06:16pm
12 Units Available
Brewster Commons at River Chase
16309 E Brewster Rd, Covington, LA
1 Bedroom
$880
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated units featuring ceiling fans, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, private patios and in-unit laundry facilities. Walk to Regal Cinemas, shopping and dining. Just off I-12 on Brewster Road.
Last updated July 10 at 06:37pm
17 Units Available
Artesia
8382 Westshore Dr, Covington, LA
1 Bedroom
$920
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1258 sqft
Brand-new community just across I-12 from Lake Pontchartrain in Covington. Luxury units with custom finishes, 9-foot ceilings and custom cabinetry. Community features include personal training, free bicycles and car detailing.
Last updated July 10 at 06:57pm
29 Units Available
Ibis Trail at Covington, LLC
28 Park Place Dr, Covington, LA
1 Bedroom
$899
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ibis Trail at Covington, LLC in Covington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 02:10pm
1 Unit Available
Palmetto Greens
900 Emerald Forest Blvd, Covington, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Palmetto Greens Apartment Homes, you will find our unique variety of 1, 2 & 3 bedroom floorplans can provide you with the amenities you need and want to fit your lifestyle.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Saint John
700 COVINGTON CENTER None
700 Covington Centre, Covington, LA
1 Bedroom
$825
730 sqft
Work from home? This could be for you! An efficiency apartment disguised as an office building! 1 bedroom, 1 bath, living room and kitchen, completely outfitted with a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer & dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Covington
Last updated July 10 at 06:42pm
10 Units Available
Abita View
19600 N 12th St, St. Tammany County, LA
1 Bedroom
$880
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1337 sqft
Welcome to Abita View Apartment Homes nestled in beautiful Covington, Louisiana. We are conveniently located North of Lake Pontchartrain near Highway 190. This is your gateway to various shopping venues nearby.
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
16837 Highland Heights
16837 Highland Heights Dr, St. Tammany County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1508 sqft
Beautiful home for lease in River Park in Covington, LA. Built in 2019 with 3 beds and 2 baths. Home has stainless steel appliances and faux wood window treatments throughout. Includes washer/dryer.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
405 OAK BRANCH Drive
405 Oak Branch Dr, St. Tammany County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1458 sqft
WELL Maintained Home, Pond view, Fenced yard, 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, large living area. The kitchen includes a breakfast bar and spacious dining area. The master suite offers a walk in closet. Has covered patio area and two car garage.
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
75089 Crestview Hills Loop
75089 Crestview Hills Loop, St. Tammany County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1225 sqft
New construction home for lease in River Park in Covington, LA. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with open floor plan and stainless steel appliances. 2" faux wood blinds throughout and washer/dryer included.
Results within 5 miles of Covington
Last updated July 10 at 06:48pm
10 Units Available
Grand Palms
1402 N Causeway Blvd, Mandeville, LA
1 Bedroom
$815
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1012 sqft
On the shore of Lake Pontchartrain, only 30 minutes from downtown New Orleans. Community amenities include two swimming pools, a playground for children and outdoor grilling areas.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
20 Units Available
Cypress Lake Apartments
2615 N Causeway Blvd, Mandeville, LA
1 Bedroom
$829
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$918
850 sqft
On-site fitness center, courtyard area and pool. Stainless steel appliances, galley kitchens and walk-in showers. On-site gazebo, grill area and lots of storage. Near Mandeville and New Orleans.
Last updated July 10 at 06:38pm
20 Units Available
Botanica
100 Saint Ann Dr, Mandeville, LA
1 Bedroom
$899
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Envision your own private world of comfort in the New Orleans area. A controlled access apartment community enhanced by lush landscaping, charming courtyards, and amenity-rich apartment homes.
Last updated July 10 at 06:34pm
34 Units Available
Chapel Creek
200 Chapel Crk, Mandeville, LA
1 Bedroom
$864
967 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1510 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today. Located in Mandeville, Chapel Creek is a luxury rental community with a traditional New Orleans flair.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
213 WOODCREST Drive
213 Woodcrest Drive, St. Tammany County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1644 sqft
Beautiful, upscale, and move-in ready rental in Crestwood Estates. Open floor plan with an oversized master bedroom with private french doors entry to separate patio, corner soaking tub, double vanities, double closets.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
537 EAGLE Loop
537 Eagle Loop, St. Tammany County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1577 sqft
Upscale, like new home, in Audubon Trail in Covington. Location is great, just North of I-12, walking distance to Walmart and Home Depot. This home boasts beautiful wood look tile in all areas downstairs, 3 cm granite in kitchen and bathrooms.
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
708 Heavens Dr
708 Heavens Dr, St. Tammany County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1280 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
New Construction - Completed February 2019. - Amazing 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom apartment in Mandeville. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
127 Robinhood Rd
127 Robinhood Drive, St. Tammany County, LA
5 Bedrooms
$650
2000 sqft
1 room for rent shared bathroom - Property Id: 7894 Please text Danny at 985-951-9437 This house has a room for rent off of Hwy 190 and only 5 mins to Interstate I-12. This house is a must see with a settle nature look out of all windows.
Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
1544 Dominic Dr
1544 Dominic Dr, St. Tammany County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1689 sqft
Outstanding Home For Lease In Enchanting Oak Alley Subdivision.
Results within 10 miles of Covington
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
1008 CHEVREUIL Street
1008 Chevreuil St, St. Tammany County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1745 sqft
Three bedroom three full bath home that has been well maintained and has responsive property manager. Open plan with fireplace,crown molding and high ceilings. Spacious master suite and bath with hydro tub,separate shower and dbl vanity.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
946 DUPARD Street
946 Dupard St, St. Tammany County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1852 sqft
WELCOME HOME! This beautiful house has a great open floor plan with light colors throughout. Stainless appliances with refrigerator, washer and dryer included.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
423 JULIETTE Lane
423 Juliette Ln, St. Tammany County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 sqft
Perfect lease! Gated community in the middle of Mandeville, by interstate, shopping, and great schools. Open concept, 3 beds, 2 baths, large rooms, new flooring-no carpet, fenced outdoor area that backs to green space, one car garage.
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
73601 Chapman Drive - A2
73601 Chapman Dr, St. Tammany County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$860
975 sqft
We are now accepting applications for units at our Chapman Drive Condos, located off of Highway 435 in Abita Springs. 2BR/2BA $860 per month All units are equipped with a stove, dishwasher, & garbage disposal (refrigerator is not included).
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
140 CAYMAN Cove
140 Cayman Cv, Mandeville, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
Nice Attractive Furnished 2 bedroom 1-1/2 bath rental with electric, water, garbage paid. Downstairs features living room, kitchen, dining and washer and dryer and half bath. Upstairs has two nice size bedrooms with jack and jill bathroom.
