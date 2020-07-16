Apartment List
/
LA
/
covington
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:56 AM

15 Apartments for rent in Covington, LA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Covington renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
23 Units Available
Ibis Trail at Covington, LLC
28 Park Place Dr, Covington, LA
1 Bedroom
$899
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ibis Trail at Covington, LLC in Covington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 16 at 12:06 AM
14 Units Available
Brookstone Park
1842 Ochsner Boulevard, Covington, LA
1 Bedroom
$989
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1287 sqft
Secluded, Luxury Apartment Living In Covington, Louisiana\nExperience Covingtons preferred address at Brookstone Park Apartments! This amazing, gated community is hidden among a natural wooded setting on the brand new Ochsner Boulevard Extension,
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 16 at 12:09 AM
$
17 Units Available
Artesia
8382 Westshore Dr, Covington, LA
1 Bedroom
$895
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1258 sqft
Brand-new community just across I-12 from Lake Pontchartrain in Covington. Luxury units with custom finishes, 9-foot ceilings and custom cabinetry. Community features include personal training, free bicycles and car detailing.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
17 Units Available
Retreat at River Chase
1776 Continental Dr, Covington, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$907
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,026
1145 sqft
This gated community is adjacent to Interstate 12 and just minutes from the River Chase shopping area. Residents enjoy a saltwater swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. In-unit features include walk-in closets and granite countertops.
Results within 1 mile of Covington

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
32 LAUREL OAK Drive
32 Laurel Oak, St. Tammany County, LA
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2461 sqft
Lovely home in popular Northpark . 5 bedrooms/ 3 full baths. high ceilings . Granite in kitchen. Wood flooring thru much of the home. Attached 2 car garage. Community pool.
Results within 5 miles of Covington
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 16 at 12:10 AM
$
32 Units Available
Chapel Creek
200 Chapel Crk, Mandeville, LA
1 Bedroom
$864
967 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1510 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today. Located in Mandeville, Chapel Creek is a luxury rental community with a traditional New Orleans flair.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
217 SKIPPER Drive
217 Skipper Dr, Mandeville, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2074 sqft
BETTER HURRY. GREAT HOME, MOST CONVENIENT LOCATION IN MANDEVILLE NEXT TO MANDEVILLE HIGH AND 2 MINUTES CAUSEWAY. OPEN FLOOR WITH FAMILY RM, DINING RM, KITCHEN WITH GRANITE TOPS, SS APPLIANCES, REFRIGERATOR. OFF KITCHEN IS A LG BONUS/PLAY.

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
70467 G Street
70467 G Street, St. Tammany County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1554 sqft
FRESH, IMMACULATE AND PRETTY AS CAN BE! Kitchen has beautiful spacious granite counters, with brand new stainless steel stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher and even including new refrigerator. Wood floors, high ceilings all new carpet in bedrooms.

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
587 BEAU CHENE Drive
587 Beau Chene Dr, St. Tammany County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2362 sqft
Beau Chene condo on the golf course and across from the club house! Courtyard entry, updated unit with plantation shutters, wood floors on the main level, new carpet in bedrooms, fresh paint, bullnosed cornering, granite counters and a wine cooler.
Results within 10 miles of Covington

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
21329 HWY 40 Highway
21329 Highway 40, St. Tammany County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
LeVergne is a highly secure Wiliamsburg Mini-manse on a private Estate grounds located North of Covington. Built in the spirit of American Revolutionary Period architecture.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
508 ENGLISH OAKS Drive
508 English Oak Drive, St. Tammany County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2696 sqft
Spacious home in Grand Oaks! Walk inside to sunny living spaces w/wood floors. A beautiful kitchen features a double fireplace, eat in bar, granite counters, stainless appliances, pantry & custom cabinets.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
512 RAMON Street
512 Ramon St, Mandeville, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1420 sqft
Old Mandeville: Four blocks from Lake Pontchartrain! Minutes to Causeway bridge. No Smoking. Clean 3 Bedrooms and 2 full baths. Wooden floors in liv room with high vaulted ceiling and wood burning fireplace.

1 of 31

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
27263 Snead Drive, Unit 102C
27263 Snead Dr, St. Tammany County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$785
940 sqft
We are now accepting applications for units at our Chapman Drive Condos, located off of Highway 435 in Abita Springs. 2BR/2BA $785 per month All units are equipped with a stove, dishwasher, & refrigerator.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1930 DUPARD Street
1930 Dupard St, St. Tammany County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1860 sqft
Cute 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home well-maintained in great location, close Causeway Bridge, and Mandeville schools. The home has large bedrooms and has an oversized lot. Vinyl and wood floors through out.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
184 Remmy Ct
184 Remmy Ct, St. Tammany County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1600 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Spacious Town Home on Quiet Cul de Sac - Property Id: 26737 Spacious town home in Mandeville. 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms. Master bedroom has tray ceilings, private bath and walk in closet.
City Guide for Covington, LA

Covington boasts a 10 foot tall statue of former President Ronald Reagan standing atop a six foot base. It's reportedly the largest statue in the world of the former president. A Reagan statue in the Deep South in a Louisiana area that was sufficiently elevated to avoid the Hurricane Katrina surge; yeah, it's probably safe forever.

Covington became a bedroom community of sorts during the late 1900s. This was related mostly to the fact that Louisiana's road and highway systems were expanding, and this gave people working in New Orleans the ability to commute outside of the quickly growing port city. This type of expansion doesn't last forever, but the exodus of individuals out of New Orleans after Katrina ensured that Covington's population continued to boom. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Covington, LA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Covington renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Covington 1 BedroomsCovington 2 BedroomsCovington 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCovington 3 BedroomsCovington Apartments with Balconies
Covington Apartments with GaragesCovington Apartments with GymsCovington Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCovington Apartments with ParkingCovington Apartments with Pools
Covington Apartments with Washer-DryersCovington Dog Friendly ApartmentsCovington Pet Friendly PlacesCovington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Orleans, LAMetairie, LASlidell, LAKenner, LARiver Ridge, LADenham Springs, LAMandeville, LA
Harvey, LAHammond, LAElmwood, LAWalker, LAJefferson, LAChalmette, LA
Marrero, LABay St. Louis, MSDiamondhead, MSPonchatoula, LAFranklinton, LAGretna, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

Delgado Community CollegeDillard University
Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New OrleansLoyola University New Orleans
University of Holy Cross