14 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Covington, LA
Covington boasts a 10 foot tall statue of former President Ronald Reagan standing atop a six foot base. It's reportedly the largest statue in the world of the former president. A Reagan statue in the Deep South in a Louisiana area that was sufficiently elevated to avoid the Hurricane Katrina surge; yeah, it's probably safe forever.
Covington became a bedroom community of sorts during the late 1900s. This was related mostly to the fact that Louisiana's road and highway systems were expanding, and this gave people working in New Orleans the ability to commute outside of the quickly growing port city. This type of expansion doesn't last forever, but the exodus of individuals out of New Orleans after Katrina ensured that Covington's population continued to boom. See more
Finding an apartment in Covington that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.