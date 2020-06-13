16 Apartments for rent in Covington, LA with balcony
Covington boasts a 10 foot tall statue of former President Ronald Reagan standing atop a six foot base. It's reportedly the largest statue in the world of the former president. A Reagan statue in the Deep South in a Louisiana area that was sufficiently elevated to avoid the Hurricane Katrina surge; yeah, it's probably safe forever.
Covington became a bedroom community of sorts during the late 1900s. This was related mostly to the fact that Louisiana's road and highway systems were expanding, and this gave people working in New Orleans the ability to commute outside of the quickly growing port city. This type of expansion doesn't last forever, but the exodus of individuals out of New Orleans after Katrina ensured that Covington's population continued to boom. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Covington renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.