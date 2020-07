Amenities

garage extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage Property Amenities parking garage

Prime location rental ! Large space downstairs with full bath & 1/2 bath, loft area upstairs for additional storage/use not calculated into square footage. Suitable for businesses in "neighborhood commercial" zoning ordinance - see attached or inquire for a copy. Bay doors can stay or be enclosed to suit. Will be "net lease" (tenant to pay taxes and insurances). Rent negotiable depending on build-out. Must be accompanied by licensed agent to walk through property.