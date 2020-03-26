All apartments in Baton Rouge
Find more places like 7512 Crown Oaks Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baton Rouge, LA
/
7512 Crown Oaks Dr.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

7512 Crown Oaks Dr.

7512 Crown Oaks Drive · (225) 297-7468 ext. 7468
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baton Rouge
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7512 Crown Oaks Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70806
Tara

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7512 Crown Oaks Dr. · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 4926 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
walk in closets
guest suite
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
guest suite
Lobdell Quarters - This French Creole home has many new updates inlcuding paint & quartz counter tops! Enter the front through a bricked breezeway and enjoy the peaceful front courtyard of this sophisticated custom home. Located off Lobdell near Sevenoaks on a gated street in the heart of BR. You'll love this large open kitchen with island, keeping room, fireplace, and french doors onto the courtyard with water feature and landscaping.The dining room has 11-foot ceilings, old pine plank floors, crown moulding and large window overlooking the back yard. The living room has a walk in bar with wine cooler, fireplace, pine floors and french doors that lead onto courtyard and backyard. The master suite and guest bedroom are downstairs at opposite ends of the house allowing for total privacy. The master bedroom is on the first floor and has 11-foot ceilings and several windows to bring in the natural light. The master bathroom has separate raised vanities, granite countertops and custom sinks and faucets. A large Free standing tub sits next to the walk-in shower surrounded by 2 walk-in closets. The guest suite also has its separate bathroom and walk-in closet.The upstairs features a quaint sitting room/office, two bedrooms with large walk-in closets, a jack-and-jill bathroom and a full balcony overlooking the courtyard. Relax in the backyard with bricked patio and canopy plus elaborate water features and fountains., this 4-Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom was designed for entertaining and easy living. Agent: MGE

(RLNE5780224)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7512 Crown Oaks Dr. have any available units?
7512 Crown Oaks Dr. has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baton Rouge, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baton Rouge Rent Report.
What amenities does 7512 Crown Oaks Dr. have?
Some of 7512 Crown Oaks Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7512 Crown Oaks Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
7512 Crown Oaks Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7512 Crown Oaks Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7512 Crown Oaks Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 7512 Crown Oaks Dr. offer parking?
No, 7512 Crown Oaks Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 7512 Crown Oaks Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7512 Crown Oaks Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7512 Crown Oaks Dr. have a pool?
No, 7512 Crown Oaks Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 7512 Crown Oaks Dr. have accessible units?
No, 7512 Crown Oaks Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 7512 Crown Oaks Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7512 Crown Oaks Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7512 Crown Oaks Dr.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Tuscany Villas
10732 S Mall Dr
Baton Rouge, LA 70809
Avalon Apartment Homes
13047 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
The Park On Bluebonnet
8008 Bluebonnet Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70810
Port Royal
6454 Airline Hwy
Baton Rouge, LA 70805
Normandy Village
7878 Lasalle Ave
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
Stadium Square
4759 Earl Gros Ave
Baton Rouge, LA 70820
Retreat at Brightside
2000 Brightside Dr
Baton Rouge, LA 70820
Tapestry Long Farm
16333 Columns Way
Baton Rouge, LA 70817

Similar Pages

Baton Rouge 1 BedroomsBaton Rouge 2 Bedrooms
Baton Rouge Apartments with ParkingBaton Rouge Pet Friendly Places
Baton Rouge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denham Springs, LABayou Cane, LANew Iberia, LAZachary, LA
Gonzales, LAThibodaux, LAHammond, LABroussard, LA
Inniswold, LAWalker, LAAddis, LAShenandoah, LA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South CampusJones CreekBocage Citi Place Concord Estates
Jefferson DrusillaSouth BurbankMid City
DowntownNorth Sherwood Forest

Apartments Near Colleges

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady UniversityBaton Rouge Community College
Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College
Nicholls State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity