7512 Crown Oaks Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard guest suite

Lobdell Quarters - This French Creole home has many new updates inlcuding paint & quartz counter tops! Enter the front through a bricked breezeway and enjoy the peaceful front courtyard of this sophisticated custom home. Located off Lobdell near Sevenoaks on a gated street in the heart of BR. You'll love this large open kitchen with island, keeping room, fireplace, and french doors onto the courtyard with water feature and landscaping.The dining room has 11-foot ceilings, old pine plank floors, crown moulding and large window overlooking the back yard. The living room has a walk in bar with wine cooler, fireplace, pine floors and french doors that lead onto courtyard and backyard. The master suite and guest bedroom are downstairs at opposite ends of the house allowing for total privacy. The master bedroom is on the first floor and has 11-foot ceilings and several windows to bring in the natural light. The master bathroom has separate raised vanities, granite countertops and custom sinks and faucets. A large Free standing tub sits next to the walk-in shower surrounded by 2 walk-in closets. The guest suite also has its separate bathroom and walk-in closet.The upstairs features a quaint sitting room/office, two bedrooms with large walk-in closets, a jack-and-jill bathroom and a full balcony overlooking the courtyard. Relax in the backyard with bricked patio and canopy plus elaborate water features and fountains., this 4-Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom was designed for entertaining and easy living. Agent: MGE



(RLNE5780224)