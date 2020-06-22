All apartments in Baton Rouge
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:40 AM

546 South Flannery Rd

546 South Flannery Road · (225) 314-7826
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

546 South Flannery Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70815
Sherwood Forest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1235 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
accessible
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
This beautifully updated 3 bedroom/2 bath condo will not last long! Gorgeous wood plank flooring throughout the entire home, granite counter tops & white subway tile back splash with updated appliances in the kitchen, and a private, fenced in and shady back deck. Come check it out today!

TIPS & TRICKS to a successful leasing experience with Sage Property Management!

PLEASE DO NOT CALL: Visit our website at www.sagepropertiesla.com/vacancies to view all of the homes that are available at this time, along with more detailed information.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING: Visit our website at www.sagepropertiesla.com/vacancies , then find the property you are interested in. Click ‘View Details’ to see exact details on how to schedule a self-guided tour allowing you access at your convenience.

HOW TO APPLY: Once you have toured the property and are ready to apply, visit www.sagepropertiesla.com/vacancies , then find the property you are interested in and click ‘Apply Now.’ The application fee is $35 per adult over the age of 18. Each person must fill out a separate application. There are no joint applications for married persons or co-signers.

RESPONSE TIME: We will answer all leads in the order received and we do our best to respond within one business day. We respond to ALL inquiries; please be patient. We have a “no bullying” policy and zero tolerance for verbal abuse towards our staff.

SCREENING CRITERIA: Our rental criteria is a scoring calculation based on the applicant’s criminal history, eviction history, rent to income ratio, credit score, and payment history. Sage Property Management operates in accordance with the Federal Fair Housing Act, as well as all state and local fair housing and civil rights laws. We do not discriminate any person based on race, color, religion, gender, national origin, age, sex, familial status, handicap, disability, veteran status, or any other basis protected by applicable state or local laws.

PETS: Most of our properties will consider pets on a case by case basis. An additional pet application must be submitted for each pet. Approved pets will be allowed with additional deposits and fees. For more information on our pet policy, visit www.sagepropertiesla.com/vacancies and click ‘View Details’ for the property you are interested in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 546 South Flannery Rd have any available units?
546 South Flannery Rd has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baton Rouge, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baton Rouge Rent Report.
What amenities does 546 South Flannery Rd have?
Some of 546 South Flannery Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 546 South Flannery Rd currently offering any rent specials?
546 South Flannery Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 546 South Flannery Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 546 South Flannery Rd is pet friendly.
Does 546 South Flannery Rd offer parking?
No, 546 South Flannery Rd does not offer parking.
Does 546 South Flannery Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 546 South Flannery Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 546 South Flannery Rd have a pool?
No, 546 South Flannery Rd does not have a pool.
Does 546 South Flannery Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 546 South Flannery Rd has accessible units.
Does 546 South Flannery Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 546 South Flannery Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
