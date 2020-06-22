546 South Flannery Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated accessible

This beautifully updated 3 bedroom/2 bath condo will not last long! Gorgeous wood plank flooring throughout the entire home, granite counter tops & white subway tile back splash with updated appliances in the kitchen, and a private, fenced in and shady back deck. Come check it out today!



