All apartments in Baton Rouge
Find more places like 5416 Heatherstone Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baton Rouge, LA
/
5416 Heatherstone Drive
Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:58 AM

5416 Heatherstone Drive

5416 Heatherstone Drive · (225) 923-2800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baton Rouge
See all
South Campus
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5416 Heatherstone Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70820
South Campus

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1991 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
Don't miss this great townhouse in the beautiful community of Heatherstone, located right off Brightside and the LSU bus line! This unit has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, as well as two covered parking spaces. The community also includes access to a large pool, clubhouse, and tennis courts.
Don't miss this great townhouse in the beautiful community of Heatherstone, located right off Brightside and the LSU bus line! This unit has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, as well as two covered parking spaces. The community also includes access to a large pool, clubhouse, and tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5416 Heatherstone Drive have any available units?
5416 Heatherstone Drive has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baton Rouge, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baton Rouge Rent Report.
What amenities does 5416 Heatherstone Drive have?
Some of 5416 Heatherstone Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5416 Heatherstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5416 Heatherstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5416 Heatherstone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5416 Heatherstone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5416 Heatherstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5416 Heatherstone Drive offers parking.
Does 5416 Heatherstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5416 Heatherstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5416 Heatherstone Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5416 Heatherstone Drive has a pool.
Does 5416 Heatherstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 5416 Heatherstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5416 Heatherstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5416 Heatherstone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 5416 Heatherstone Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hampton Court Apartments
2424 Drusilla Ln
Baton Rouge, LA 70809
Latitude 30
4444 Tigerland Avenue
Baton Rouge, LA 70820
Hidden Pointe
11850 Wentling Ave
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
The Terraces at Perkins Rowe
10202 Perkins Rd
Baton Rouge, LA 70810
Bienville Towers
2100 College Dr
Baton Rouge, LA 70808
Mirage Villa Apartments
9895 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
Warwick
8001 Jefferson Hwy
Baton Rouge, LA 70809
Tapestry Long Farm
16333 Columns Way
Baton Rouge, LA 70817

Similar Pages

Baton Rouge 1 BedroomsBaton Rouge 2 Bedrooms
Baton Rouge Apartments with ParkingBaton Rouge Dog Friendly Apartments
Baton Rouge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denham Springs, LAGonzales, LABayou Cane, LANew Iberia, LA
Zachary, LAThibodaux, LAHammond, LABroussard, LA
Inniswold, LAWalker, LAAddis, LAGardere, LA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South CampusJones CreekBocage Citi Place Concord Estates
Jefferson DrusillaSouth BurbankMid City
Sherwood ForestDowntown

Apartments Near Colleges

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady UniversityBaton Rouge Community College
Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College
Nicholls State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity