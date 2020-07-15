5416 Heatherstone Drive

Amenities
Don't miss this great townhouse in the beautiful community of Heatherstone, located right off Brightside and the LSU bus line! This unit has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, as well as two covered parking spaces. The community also includes access to a large pool, clubhouse, and tennis courts.
