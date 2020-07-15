5416 Heatherstone Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly carport pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

Don't miss this great townhouse in the beautiful community of Heatherstone, located right off Brightside and the LSU bus line! This unit has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, as well as two covered parking spaces. The community also includes access to a large pool, clubhouse, and tennis courts.

Don't miss this great townhouse in the beautiful community of Heatherstone, located right off Brightside and the LSU bus line! This unit has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, as well as two covered parking spaces. The community also includes access to a large pool, clubhouse, and tennis courts.