Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking pool microwave internet access

Gorgeous 2 Bd/2 Ba condo for lease. MUST SEE! - AVAILABLE FOR RENT IN MAY Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment in Mid-City. Walk to dozens of nice restaurants and bars. This apartment includes 2 assigned parking spaces (one covered), gated security and a swimming pool. Washer, dryer, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave are included inside condo. Owner pays trash, water & sewage. Electricity and cable/internet will be paid by renter.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5732534)