Home
/
Baton Rouge, LA
/
2947 Saratoga Drive
Last updated May 25 2020 at 7:05 AM

2947 Saratoga Drive

2947 Saratoga Drive · (225) 268-2878
Location

2947 Saratoga Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70808
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2997 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
Near LSU. Mall of Louisiana, I-10, 2 Hospitals, Medical Corridor.
Amazing 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom apartment in Baton Rouge. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $2,100/month rent. $1,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Jean Hayward at 225-268-2878 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.
Amazing 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom apartment in Baton Rouge. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $2,100/month rent. $1,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Jean Hayward at 225-268-2878 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2947 Saratoga Drive have any available units?
2947 Saratoga Drive has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baton Rouge, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baton Rouge Rent Report.
What amenities does 2947 Saratoga Drive have?
Some of 2947 Saratoga Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2947 Saratoga Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2947 Saratoga Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2947 Saratoga Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2947 Saratoga Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2947 Saratoga Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2947 Saratoga Drive does offer parking.
Does 2947 Saratoga Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2947 Saratoga Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2947 Saratoga Drive have a pool?
No, 2947 Saratoga Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2947 Saratoga Drive have accessible units?
No, 2947 Saratoga Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2947 Saratoga Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2947 Saratoga Drive has units with dishwashers.
