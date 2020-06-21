2350 E. Contour Dr.

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Don't Wait, Just off Jefferson Hwy in Mid City Baton Rouge - If you and your family are looking to be close to it all and still want the ease of access to both I-10 and I-12 you need this property. This remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath home is perfect for your next rental. Beautiful sun room and back porch for family gatherings and a large fenced in back yard for children to play. Call us today at 225 751-8847 for a showing and we will be happy to welcome you to your next home.



Pics, Info, and Application available at www.TomMackeyProperties.com.



No Pets Allowed



