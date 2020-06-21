All apartments in Baton Rouge
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

2350 E. Contour Dr.

2350 East Contour Drive · (225) 751-8847
Location

2350 East Contour Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70809
Jefferson - Drusilla

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2350 E. Contour Dr. · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1814 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Don't Wait, Just off Jefferson Hwy in Mid City Baton Rouge - If you and your family are looking to be close to it all and still want the ease of access to both I-10 and I-12 you need this property. This remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath home is perfect for your next rental. Beautiful sun room and back porch for family gatherings and a large fenced in back yard for children to play. Call us today at 225 751-8847 for a showing and we will be happy to welcome you to your next home.

Pics, Info, and Application available at www.TomMackeyProperties.com.

Marketed exclusively by Tom Mackey Real Estate Services, 9336 Interline Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 225-751-8847
Licensed to practice real estate in LA.
All measurements and property info deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5803227)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2350 E. Contour Dr. have any available units?
2350 E. Contour Dr. has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baton Rouge, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baton Rouge Rent Report.
Is 2350 E. Contour Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2350 E. Contour Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2350 E. Contour Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 2350 E. Contour Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baton Rouge.
Does 2350 E. Contour Dr. offer parking?
No, 2350 E. Contour Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 2350 E. Contour Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2350 E. Contour Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2350 E. Contour Dr. have a pool?
No, 2350 E. Contour Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2350 E. Contour Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2350 E. Contour Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2350 E. Contour Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2350 E. Contour Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2350 E. Contour Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2350 E. Contour Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
