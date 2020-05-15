All apartments in Louisville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

4545 Old Hazelwood Ave

4545 Old Hazelwood Avenue · (502) 896-2595
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4545 Old Hazelwood Avenue, Louisville, KY 40214
Iroquois

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4545 Old Hazelwood Ave · Avail. now

$899

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1166 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Rental houses, 4545 Old Hazelwood Ave., Louisville, KY 40214 - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Basement Fireplace Garage Rental Home - This large 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath ranch home at the corner of Old Hazelwood and Arling is your new home! Large corner lot with large yard and 1 car garage. Includes eat in kitchen, dining room with fireplace! Hardwood floors and new paint through out! Lots of space inside with almost 1200 sq ft and large unfinished basement as well! Close to St. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital and busline! Get your application in now!

(RLNE5743587)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4545 Old Hazelwood Ave have any available units?
4545 Old Hazelwood Ave has a unit available for $899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4545 Old Hazelwood Ave have?
Some of 4545 Old Hazelwood Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4545 Old Hazelwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4545 Old Hazelwood Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4545 Old Hazelwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4545 Old Hazelwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4545 Old Hazelwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4545 Old Hazelwood Ave does offer parking.
Does 4545 Old Hazelwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4545 Old Hazelwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4545 Old Hazelwood Ave have a pool?
No, 4545 Old Hazelwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4545 Old Hazelwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 4545 Old Hazelwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4545 Old Hazelwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4545 Old Hazelwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
