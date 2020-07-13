AMP Luxury Apartments

Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish

fee: $300

limit: 2

rent: $35

restrictions: Pet ownership shall be limited to common household pets, which shall be defined as follows: Chargeable pets -- Dogs, cats, and ferrets; Birds -- birds commonly kept as pets (no pigeons or birds of prey such as hawks, eagles, condors, etc.); Aquarium pets such as tropical/gold fish, frogs, snakes, lizards, and turtles; Caged pets such as iguanas, guinea pigs, hamsters, and gerbils; No other species of animal is permitted; No livestock or poisonous reptiles/amphibians/fish. Rodents except as listed above, insects, and arachnids are strictly prohibited; Also prohibited are certain vicious breeds of dogs including Doberman Pinschers, Chows, Pit Bulls, American Terrier, English Terrier, Rottweilers, German Shepherds, and any mixed breed dog with identifiable characteristics specific to one of these breeds. Any animal deemed by Management to be potentially harmful to the health or safety of others, including attach or fight-trained dogs, will not be approved. 2. Number of pets: A maximum of two (2) pets are allowed per apartment. No pet will be permitted which is expected to exceed eighty (80) lbs in weight at maturity. No resident shall have more than one aquarium, which shall not have a capacity of more than 20 gallons, unless renters insurance is provided.

