Louisville, KY
AMP Luxury Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:00 PM

AMP Luxury Apartments

2030 Frankfort Ave · (502) 273-1714
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2030 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY 40206
Clifton

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 326 · Avail. Aug 9

$908

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 542 sqft

Unit 416 · Avail. Sep 18

$946

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 496 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 312 · Avail. Sep 15

$968

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 654 sqft

Unit 209 · Avail. Sep 18

$971

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 651 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 401 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,333

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 969 sqft

Unit 201 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,488

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1108 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from AMP Luxury Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bike storage
internet access
package receiving
trash valet
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
guest suite
lobby
online portal
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.AMP is Louisville's newest, urban-style apartment. AMP fuses the heritage and history of the community with modern concepts to create a culturally enhanced urban lifestyle. AMP offers studios, one and two-bedroom apartment homes equipped with washers and dryers, walk-in closets, and modern kitchens featuring quartz countertops and energy-efficient appliances. AMP is a pet-friendly and smoke-free community with convenient access to all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment on Frankfort Avenue; AMP is the place to reside in Clifton. Professionally owned and managed by PRG Real Estate.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $250+
Move-in Fees: $150 Reservation fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required. Trash fee: $31
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Pet ownership shall be limited to common household pets, which shall be defined as follows: Chargeable pets -- Dogs, cats, and ferrets; Birds -- birds commonly kept as pets (no pigeons or birds of prey such as hawks, eagles, condors, etc.); Aquarium pets such as tropical/gold fish, frogs, snakes, lizards, and turtles; Caged pets such as iguanas, guinea pigs, hamsters, and gerbils; No other species of animal is permitted; No livestock or poisonous reptiles/amphibians/fish. Rodents except as listed above, insects, and arachnids are strictly prohibited; Also prohibited are certain vicious breeds of dogs including Doberman Pinschers, Chows, Pit Bulls, American Terrier, English Terrier, Rottweilers, German Shepherds, and any mixed breed dog with identifiable characteristics specific to one of these breeds. Any animal deemed by Management to be potentially harmful to the health or safety of others, including attach or fight-trained dogs, will not be approved. 2. Number of pets: A maximum of two (2) pets are allowed per apartment. No pet will be permitted which is expected to exceed eighty (80) lbs in weight at maturity. No resident shall have more than one aquarium, which shall not have a capacity of more than 20 gallons, unless renters insurance is provided.
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $35
restrictions: Also prohibited are certain vicious breeds of dogs including Doberman Pinschers, Chows, Pit Bulls, American Terrier, English Terrier, Rottweilers, German Shepherds, and any mixed breed dog with identifiable characteristics specific to one of these breeds. Any animal deemed by Management to be potentially harmful to the health or safety of others, including attach or fight-trained dogs, will not be approved.
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $35
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.
Storage Details: Detached garage: $150/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does AMP Luxury Apartments have any available units?
AMP Luxury Apartments has 6 units available starting at $908 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does AMP Luxury Apartments have?
Some of AMP Luxury Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is AMP Luxury Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
AMP Luxury Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is AMP Luxury Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, AMP Luxury Apartments is pet friendly.
Does AMP Luxury Apartments offer parking?
Yes, AMP Luxury Apartments offers parking.
Does AMP Luxury Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, AMP Luxury Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does AMP Luxury Apartments have a pool?
No, AMP Luxury Apartments does not have a pool.
Does AMP Luxury Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, AMP Luxury Apartments has accessible units.
Does AMP Luxury Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, AMP Luxury Apartments has units with dishwashers.
