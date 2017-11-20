All apartments in Louisville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1838 Bardstown Road

1838 Bardstown Road · (502) 327-8150
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1838 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY 40205
Deer Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit B02 · Avail. now

$959

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 522 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This airy apartment offers hardwood floors, twelve-foot ceilings, and plenty of natural light. The brand new kitchen has granite counter-tops, ample storage, and stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher!). The bathroom is spacious, complete with a contemporary vanity, sparkling white subway tile and a frame-less glass shower door.

The Sanctuary on Bardstown offers nine high-end apartments surrounding a retail space in a fully restored historic church. Located in the heart of Highlands, the property is steps away from restaurants, shopping, and nightlife. All units include brand new plumbing, heating, cooling and electrical. If you're looking for a home that seamlessly blends the character of the vibrant Highlands with the modern, come check out our apartments today!

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1838-bardstown-rd-louisville-ky-40205-usa-unit-b02/e741d3ef-cc53-43b3-a6e8-8d0420eb2671

(RLNE5488967)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1838 Bardstown Road have any available units?
1838 Bardstown Road has a unit available for $959 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1838 Bardstown Road have?
Some of 1838 Bardstown Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1838 Bardstown Road currently offering any rent specials?
1838 Bardstown Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1838 Bardstown Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1838 Bardstown Road is pet friendly.
Does 1838 Bardstown Road offer parking?
Yes, 1838 Bardstown Road does offer parking.
Does 1838 Bardstown Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1838 Bardstown Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1838 Bardstown Road have a pool?
No, 1838 Bardstown Road does not have a pool.
Does 1838 Bardstown Road have accessible units?
No, 1838 Bardstown Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1838 Bardstown Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1838 Bardstown Road has units with dishwashers.
