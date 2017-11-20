1838 Bardstown Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This airy apartment offers hardwood floors, twelve-foot ceilings, and plenty of natural light. The brand new kitchen has granite counter-tops, ample storage, and stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher!). The bathroom is spacious, complete with a contemporary vanity, sparkling white subway tile and a frame-less glass shower door.



The Sanctuary on Bardstown offers nine high-end apartments surrounding a retail space in a fully restored historic church. Located in the heart of Highlands, the property is steps away from restaurants, shopping, and nightlife. All units include brand new plumbing, heating, cooling and electrical. If you're looking for a home that seamlessly blends the character of the vibrant Highlands with the modern, come check out our apartments today!



