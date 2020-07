Oxmoor Apartment Homes

Amenities

Welcome to the neighborhood! You’ll feel right at home at the Oxmoor rental apartment community, located just 15 minutes outside of downtown Louisville, KY. Our spacious, newly renovated apartment homes boast a mix of amazing community and apartment amenities, including a pool, grill and picnic area, fitness center, community clubhouse, as well as washers and dryers in each apartment home, an excellent kitchen appliance package, hardwood-style flooring, and more. Choose from six beautiful floor plans, including one-bedroom, one-bathroom homes and three-bedroom, two-bathroom homes.



What’s more, your new community is full of exciting opportunities. A variety of shopping, dining and entertainment options are at your fingertips—perfect for hosting friends and family or curating your own personal adventures. Marvel at the iconic baseball bat at the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory, explore Victorian mansions and take in fine dining in Old Louisville or take a walk through scenic Cheroke